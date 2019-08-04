AUGUSTA — This is a roundup of cases closed July 25-31, 2019, at courts in Augusta and Waterville:

Adam Scott Bajpai, 27, of Waterville, domestic violence assault June 2, 2019, in Augusta, three years all suspended Department of Corrections sentence, two-year probation.

Brian R. Barter, 29, of Augusta, violating condition of release July 24, 2019, in Augusta, seven-day jail sentence.

Christina D. Cruz, 28, of Augusta, unlawful possession of scheduled drug June 14, 2019, in Augusta, $400 fine, six-month jail sentence; unlawful possession of scheduled drug, $400 fine, six-month jail sentence.

Shelby Lynn Johnson, 46, of Randolph, operating under the influence Dec. 26, 2018, in Waterville, $700 fine, 30-day jail sentence, three-year license and registration suspension; operating while license suspended or revoked, $600 fine, 15-day jail sentence, one-year license suspension; violating condition of release, 10-day jail sentence; violating condition of release, dismissed. Violating condition of release July 16, 2019, in Augusta, 10-day jail sentence.

Lucas Lovejoy, 32, of Waterville, unlawful sexual touching March 4, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Ricky A. Mansir, 58, of South China, operating after habitual offender revocation July 20, 2018, in Augusta, $500 fine, six-month jail sentence. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Aug. 15, 2018, in Augusta, 30-day jail sentence, $386 restitution. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Aug. 28, 2018, in Augusta, 30-day jail sentence. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Jan. 11, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer July 12, 2019, in Augusta, 30-day jail sentence; violating condition of release, 30-day jail sentence.

Shawn McKeil, 36, of Winslow, operating vehicle without license conditions/restrictions July 5, 2019, in Winslow, dismissed.

Shaun Cameron Ray, 34, of Waterville, unlawful possession of methamphetamine May 21, 2019, in Waterville, $400 fine, $400 suspended, nine-month jail sentence; aggravated furnishing of scheduled W drug, dismissed.

Goddist Robinson, 19, of Jacksonville, Florida, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer July 25, 2019, in Waterville, 24-hour jail sentence.

Angela M. Spaulding, 44, of Winslow, violating condition of release July 25, 2019, in Winslow, $250 fine.

Barry S. Spiller, 75, of Augusta, fugitive from justice July 16, 2019, in Hallowell, dismissed.

Arnold Striggles, 18, of Jacksonville, Florida, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer July 25, 2019, in Waterville, 24-hour jail sentence.

Jonathan Switzer, 41, of Detroit, violating condition of release July 27, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Peter Wing, 57, of Augusta, criminal trespass July 26, 2019, in Waterville, 72-hour jail sentence.

