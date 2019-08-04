IN AVON, Saturday at 5:33 p.m., an all-terrain vehicle or snowmobile crash was reported on Rangeley Road.
IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Saturday at 10:35 a.m., a vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Carrabassett Drive.
IN CHESTERVILLE, Saturday at 7:32 p.m., trespassing was reported on Sanborn Hill Road.
IN CLINTON, Saturday at 6:35 p.m., a theft was reported on Booker Lane.
IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 10:45 a.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Fairbanks Road.
9:31 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Wilton Road.
Sunday at 1:53 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.
IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 9:46 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported on Powell Avenue.
12:33 p.m., a hit-and-run vehicle crash was reported on Pullen Drive.
9:48 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Ten Lots Road.
12:49 p.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Water Street.
1:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the boat landing park on Old Belgrade Avenue.
8:17 p.m., noise was reported on McGrath Pond Road.
IN RANGELEY, Saturday at 9:31 p.m., noise was reported on Wilsons Mills Road.
IN STRONG, Saturday at 10:22 a.m., a caller from Pillsbury Road reported someone was missing.
11:04 a.m., a missing person search was reportedly conducted on Pillsbury Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 8:52 a.m., a protection order violation was reported on Main Street.
10:06 a.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Brook Street.
1:17 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Elm Street.
1:54 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
2:22 p.m., a theft was reported at Elm Plaza.
4:39 p.m., harassment was reported on The Concourse.
5:03 p.m., a protection order was served on Winter Street.
5:46 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Street.
8:35 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported at Elm Plaza.
9:04 p.m., a theft was reported on Main Street.
10:48 p.m., a caller from Silver Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.
10:51 p.m., an assault was reported on Messalonskee Avenue.
11:29 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Silver Street.
Sunday at 1:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Carver Street.
1:03 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Street.
1:08 a.m., a fight was reported on Pico Terrace.
2:05 a.m., sex offenses were reported on Spring Street.
2:14 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Paris Street.
5:23 a.m., a theft was reported on Hillside Avenue.
IN WILTON, Saturday at 8:30 p.m., a brush fire was reported on Knapp Street.
11:24 p.m., noise was reported on Morrison Avenue.
IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 9:57 a.m., harassment was reported on Maple Ridge Road.
9:41 p.m., an assault was reported on Joe Avenue.
9:46 p.m., an assault was reported on Joe Avenue.
Sunday at 12:18 a.m., a caller from China Road reported an unwanted person on the premises.
ARRESTS
IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 3:57 a.m., Joshua Noble, 39, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of criminal threatening, assault and refusing to submit.
5:50 p.m., Ronald Groder, 47, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and violation of condition of release.
11:55 p.m., Michael Fortin, 48, of The Colony, Texas, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
SUMMONSES
IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 9:59 p.m., Tyler W. Stover, 18, of Oakland, was summoned on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked, violating condition of release and operation of defective vehicle.
IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 8:44 p.m., Bryce E. Hillyer, 19, of Winslow, was summoned on a charge of possession of marijuana.
