IN AVON, Saturday at 5:33 p.m., an all-terrain vehicle or snowmobile crash was reported on Rangeley Road.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Saturday at 10:35 a.m., a vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Carrabassett Drive.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Saturday at 7:32 p.m., trespassing was reported on Sanborn Hill Road.

IN CLINTON, Saturday at 6:35 p.m., a theft was reported on Booker Lane.

IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 10:45 a.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Fairbanks Road.

9:31 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Wilton Road.

Sunday at 1:53 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.

IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 9:46 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported on Powell Avenue.

12:33 p.m., a hit-and-run vehicle crash was reported on Pullen Drive.

9:48 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Ten Lots Road.

12:49 p.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Water Street.

1:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the boat landing park on Old Belgrade Avenue.

8:17 p.m., noise was reported on McGrath Pond Road.

IN RANGELEY, Saturday at 9:31 p.m., noise was reported on Wilsons Mills Road.

IN STRONG, Saturday at 10:22 a.m., a caller from Pillsbury Road reported someone was missing.

11:04 a.m., a missing person search was reportedly conducted on Pillsbury Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 8:52 a.m., a protection order violation was reported on Main Street.

10:06 a.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Brook Street.

1:17 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Elm Street.

1:54 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

2:22 p.m., a theft was reported at Elm Plaza.

4:39 p.m., harassment was reported on The Concourse.

5:03 p.m., a protection order was served on Winter Street.

5:46 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Street.

8:35 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported at Elm Plaza.

9:04 p.m., a theft was reported on Main Street.

10:48 p.m., a caller from Silver Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.

10:51 p.m., an assault was reported on Messalonskee Avenue.

11:29 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Silver Street.

Sunday at 1:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Carver Street.

1:03 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

1:08 a.m., a fight was reported on Pico Terrace.

2:05 a.m., sex offenses were reported on Spring Street.

2:14 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Paris Street.

5:23 a.m., a theft was reported on Hillside Avenue.

IN WILTON, Saturday at 8:30 p.m., a brush fire was reported on Knapp Street.

11:24 p.m., noise was reported on Morrison Avenue.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 9:57 a.m., harassment was reported on Maple Ridge Road.

9:41 p.m., an assault was reported on Joe Avenue.

9:46 p.m., an assault was reported on Joe Avenue.

Sunday at 12:18 a.m., a caller from China Road reported an unwanted person on the premises.

ARRESTS

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 3:57 a.m., Joshua Noble, 39, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of criminal threatening, assault and refusing to submit.

5:50 p.m., Ronald Groder, 47, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and violation of condition of release.

11:55 p.m., Michael Fortin, 48, of The Colony, Texas, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

SUMMONSES

IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 9:59 p.m., Tyler W. Stover, 18, of Oakland, was summoned on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked, violating condition of release and operation of defective vehicle.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 8:44 p.m., Bryce E. Hillyer, 19, of Winslow, was summoned on a charge of possession of marijuana.

