IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 7:10 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Cedar Street.
7:15 a.m., a car burglary was reported on Stony Brook Road.
8:04 a.m., a wild animal problem was reported on School Street.
8:25 a.m., a car burglary was reported on Community Drive.
9:14 a.m., a car burglary was reported on Community Drive.
10:42 a.m., harassment was reported on Bridge Street.
11:20 a.m. suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Street.
12:12 p.m., a car burglary was reported on Community Drive.
1:02 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Newland Avenue.
1:51 p.m., gross sexual assault was reported on Civic Center Drive.
1:58 p.m, a loose dog was reported on Northern Avenue.
2:40 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Glenridge Drive.
2:53 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Western Avenue.
4:12 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Northern Avenue.
4:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
5:57 p.m., a stray cat was reported on Viles Street.
8:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
8:54 p.m., a wild animal problem was reported on Patterson Street.
9:10 p.m., an animal problem was reported on North Street.
9:35 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Patterson Street.
11:31 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bangor Street.
11:54 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
Monday at 12:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported near Water Street and Commercial Street.
IN BELGRADE, Sunday at 10:35 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on McGrath Pond Road.
IN FARMINGDALE, Friday at 9:49 a.m., a burglary was reported at Kennebec Jewelry on Maine Avenue.
11:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hasson Street.
1:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennebec Drive.
1:32 p.m., harassment was reported at Pine Hill Apartments on Hill Street.
Sunday at 7:08 a.m., theft was reported on Sheldon Street.
3:04 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Pit Street.
IN FAYETTE, Friday at 7:45 p.m., a person was reported missing from Gile Road.
Saturday at 6:28 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Main Street.
IN LITCHFIELD, Friday at 5:26 p.m., trespassing was reported on Pine Tree Road.
IN MANCHESTER, Sunday at 4:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cobbossee Lane.
IN MOUNT VERNON, Saturday at 11:32 p.m., a car accident with personal injury was reported on Ithiel Gordon Road.
11:18 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Seavey Corner.
IN SIDNEY, Friday at 10:14 p.m., an unattended death was reported on Blue Ridge Drive.
IN WAYNE, a car accident with personal injury was reported on Leeds Road.
IN WEST GARDINER, trespassing was reported on Hallowell-Litchfield Road.
Saturday at 8:53 a.m., a car accident with personal injury was reported near Neck Road and West Road.
10:33 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hallowell-Litchfield Road.
9:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hallowell-Litchfield Road.
IN WINTHROP, Saturday at 6:48 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Metcalf Road.
8:24 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Route 202.
8:47 a.m., fraud was reported on Route 41.
12:59 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Green Street.
10:59 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Annabessacook Road.
Sunday at 2:34 p.m., an overdose was reported on Mount Pisgah Road.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 10:07 a.m., Shayaquon L. Gaskins, 19, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, was arrested on charges of burglary, six counts of theft of property valued under $500, five counts burglary of a motor vehicle, theft by unauthorized use of property and theft of an item that is a firearm or explosive following a reported past burglary on Bond Brook Road. During the same incident, Jocquan Jordan, 18, of Tulsa, was arrested on charges of burglary, six counts of theft of property valued under $500, five counts of burglary of a motor vehicle, theft by unauthorized use of property and theft of an item that is a firearm or explosive.
8:57 a.m., Vaughn Bilodeau, 21, of Chelsea, was arrested on an outstanding warrant following a well-being check on Bangor Street.
10:33 p.m., Ross T. Quirion, 32, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and obstructing the report of a crime following a reported domestic disturbance on Northern Avenue.
IN GARDINER, Saturday at 6:15 p.n., Daniel Beck, 60, of Gardiner, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault following a domestic dispute on Lincoln Avenue.
SUMMONS
IN WEST GARDINER, Sunday at 3:31 p.m., David S. McCollett, 55, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on charges of operating after habitual offender revocation and leaving the scene of a car accident with personal injury following a car accident on Lewiston Road.
