IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 7:10 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Cedar Street.

7:15 a.m., a car burglary was reported on Stony Brook Road.

8:04 a.m., a wild animal problem was reported on School Street.

8:25 a.m., a car burglary was reported on Community Drive.

9:14 a.m., a car burglary was reported on Community Drive.

10:42 a.m., harassment was reported on Bridge Street.

11:20 a.m. suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Street.

12:12 p.m., a car burglary was reported on Community Drive.

1:02 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Newland Avenue.

1:51 p.m., gross sexual assault was reported on Civic Center Drive.

1:58 p.m, a loose dog was reported on Northern Avenue.

2:40 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Glenridge Drive.

2:53 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Western Avenue.

4:12 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Northern Avenue.

4:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

5:57 p.m., a stray cat was reported on Viles Street.

8:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

8:54 p.m., a wild animal problem was reported on Patterson Street.

9:10 p.m., an animal problem was reported on North Street.

9:35 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Patterson Street.

11:31 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bangor Street.

11:54 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

Monday at 12:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported near Water Street and Commercial Street.

IN BELGRADE, Sunday at 10:35 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on McGrath Pond Road.

IN FARMINGDALE, Friday at 9:49 a.m., a burglary was reported at Kennebec Jewelry on Maine Avenue.

11:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hasson Street.

1:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennebec Drive.

1:32 p.m., harassment was reported at Pine Hill Apartments on Hill Street.

Sunday at 7:08 a.m., theft was reported on Sheldon Street.

3:04 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Pit Street.

IN FAYETTE, Friday at 7:45 p.m., a person was reported missing from Gile Road.

Saturday at 6:28 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Main Street.

IN LITCHFIELD, Friday at 5:26 p.m., trespassing was reported on Pine Tree Road.

IN MANCHESTER, Sunday at 4:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cobbossee Lane.

IN MOUNT VERNON, Saturday at 11:32 p.m., a car accident with personal injury was reported on Ithiel Gordon Road.

11:18 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Seavey Corner.

IN SIDNEY, Friday at 10:14 p.m., an unattended death was reported on Blue Ridge Drive.

IN WAYNE, a car accident with personal injury was reported on Leeds Road.

IN WEST GARDINER, trespassing was reported on Hallowell-Litchfield Road.

Saturday at 8:53 a.m., a car accident with personal injury was reported near Neck Road and West Road.

10:33 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hallowell-Litchfield Road.

9:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hallowell-Litchfield Road.

IN WINTHROP, Saturday at 6:48 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Metcalf Road.

8:24 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Route 202.

8:47 a.m., fraud was reported on Route 41.

12:59 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Green Street.

10:59 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Annabessacook Road.

Sunday at 2:34 p.m., an overdose was reported on Mount Pisgah Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 10:07 a.m., Shayaquon L. Gaskins, 19, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, was arrested on charges of burglary, six counts of theft of property valued under $500, five counts burglary of a motor vehicle, theft by unauthorized use of property and theft of an item that is a firearm or explosive following a reported past burglary on Bond Brook Road. During the same incident, Jocquan Jordan, 18, of Tulsa, was arrested on charges of burglary, six counts of theft of property valued under $500, five counts of burglary of a motor vehicle, theft by unauthorized use of property and theft of an item that is a firearm or explosive.

8:57 a.m., Vaughn Bilodeau, 21, of Chelsea, was arrested on an outstanding warrant following a well-being check on Bangor Street.

10:33 p.m., Ross T. Quirion, 32, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and obstructing the report of a crime following a reported domestic disturbance on Northern Avenue.

IN GARDINER, Saturday at 6:15 p.n., Daniel Beck, 60, of Gardiner, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault following a domestic dispute on Lincoln Avenue.

SUMMONS

IN WEST GARDINER, Sunday at 3:31 p.m., David S. McCollett, 55, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on charges of operating after habitual offender revocation and leaving the scene of a car accident with personal injury following a car accident on Lewiston Road.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: