IN ANSON, Sunday at 5:42 p.m., threatening was reported on North Main Street.

IN AVON, Saturday at 5:33 p.m., an ATV crash was reported on Rangeley Road.

IN BELGRADE, Friday at 4:56 p.m., a report of fraud was investigated on Point Road.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Sunday at 10:09 a.m., a burglary was reported on Carrabassett Drive.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Saturday at 7:32 p.m., trespassing was reported on Sanborn Hill Road.

IN CLINTON, Sunday at 9:56 a.m., a report of a fight was investigated on Spring Street. Police said peace was restored.

11:32 a.m., harassment was reported on Church Street. Police said peace was restored.

7:04 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Canaan Road.

IN CORNVILLE, Monday at 12:44 a.m., an assault was reported on Spurwink Lane and someone was taken to the hospital.

IN EMBDEN, Sunday at 8:30 p.m., an assault was reported on Mill Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 12:56 a.m., an assault was reported on Main Street.

9:31 p.m., theft-fraud was reported on Wilton Road.

Sunday at 1:53 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.

2:08 p.m., a report of a disturbance was investigated on Mountain Avenue. Police issued a warning.

6:27 p.m., harassment was reported on Bridge Street.

7:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.

IN JAY, Friday at 2:45 p.m., an assault was reported on Main Street.

Sunday at 8:20 a.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Franklin Road.

IN MADISON, Monday at 9:13 a.m., a report of suspicious activity was investigated on Old Point Avenue.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 3:05 p.m., a report of an ATV problem was investigated on Poplar Street.

3:27 p.m., a structure fire was reported on St. Mark Street.

4:57 p.m., a report of trespassing was investigated on West Front Street.

6:06 p.m., a report of theft was investigated on Main Street.

9:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gem Street.

11:55 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Main Street.

5:34 a.m., a report of trespassing was investigated on Waterville Road.

7:55 a.m., a harassment complaint was made on Mount Pleasant Avenue.

IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 9:19 a.m., a report of a burglary was investigated on Stoneybrook Drive.

11:25 a.m., a report of a burglary was investigated on Church Street.

11:55 a.m., threatening was reported on Summer Street.

10:44 p.m., a report of threatening was investigated on Church Street.

Monday at 1:23 a.m., a report of suspicious activity was investigated on Elm Street. Police issued a verbal warning.

5:54 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Burleigh Street.

IN PALMYRA, Monday at 7:57 a.m., mischief was reported on Oxbow Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 9:51 a.m., a report of trespassing was investigated on Greeley Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 7:42 a.m., a report of a burglary was investigated on Carver Street.

7:52 a.m., a report of an unwanted person was investigated on Sherwin Street.

10:01 a.m., harassment was reported on West River Road.

10:18 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported at Dairy Queen on College Avenue. Police issued a verbal warning.

12:23 p.m., a report of a motor vehicle crash involving injury was investigated on Western Avenue.

1:38 p.m., a report of criminal mischief was investigated on Water Street.

6:28 p.m., a report of suspicious activity was investigated on High Street.

6:30 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Silver Street.

7:11 p.m., threatening was reported on Pleasant Street.

8:59 p.m., a disturbance was reported Gold Street.

IN WILTON, Friday at 12:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

7:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Village View Street.

Sunday at 8:25 p.m., an assault was reported on Bubier Road.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 4:53 a.m., Justin R. Moore, 31, of Pittsfield, was arrested on charges of assault and violating conditions of release.

1:39 p.m., Christopher M. Guptill, 34, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

8:13 p.m., Cory Laberge, 38, of Anson, was arrested on charges of criminal restraint, violating conditions of release and obstructing government administration.

Monday at 4:11 a.m., Thomas K. Roberts, 62, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 8:34 a.m., Peter Wing, 57, whom police said refused to provide an address, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

Monday at 4:02 a.m., Jeffery Mador, 19, of Waterville, was arrested on two charges of violating conditions of release.

