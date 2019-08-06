IN ATHENS, Monday at 10:44 a.m., harassment was reported at Boothby Road.

IN BELGRADE, Monday at 12:19 p.m., a report of fraud was investigated on Pine Beach Road.

IN BINGHAM, Monday at 11:21 a.m., a report of someone writing bad checks was investigated on Main Street.

IN CANAAN, Monday at 6:45 p.m., a report of a disturbance was investigated on Shady Lane.

Tuesday at 12:39 a.m., a report of a disturbance was investigated on Shady Lane.

IN CLINTON, Monday at 11:22 a.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on Pearl Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 4:01 p.m., trespassing was reported on Maple Street.

4:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Norridgewock Road.

7:18 p.m., a report of suspicious activity was investigated on Eskelund Drive.

8:22 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mountain Avenue. Police issued a warning.

9:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ohio Hill Road.

Tuesday at 9:16 a.m., vandalism was reported on Lawrence Avenue.

IN FARMINGTON, Monday 4:38 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.

2:15 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Hilltop Estates.

4:07 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Perham Street.

6:23 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Prescott Street.

IN HARTLAND, Monday at 8:56 p.m., a report of trespassing was investigated on Pittsfield Avenue.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 6:54 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported Wilder Hill Road.

7:58 p.m., theft was reported on Skowhegan Road.

8:14 p.m., theft was reported on Mechanic Street.

IN OAKLAND, Monday at 5:36 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on High Street.

8:01 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Oak Street.

IN PHILLIPS, Monday 7:41 p.m., trespassing was reported on Park Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Monday at 5:10 p.m., mischief was reported on Franklin Street.

IN RANGELEY, Monday at 3:12 p.m., trespassing was reported on Barker Loop.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 10:47 a.m., harassment was reported on Robin Court.

11:20 a.m., trespassing was reported on Blair Street.

12:28 p.m., a report of harassment was investigated on Dartmouth Street.

2:04 p.m., a report of harassment was investigated on Water Street.

3:24 p.m., threatening was reported on Blodgett Drive.

8:48 p.m., a report of a disturbance was investigated on Blodgett Drive.

8:51 p.m., an assault was reported on Blodgett Drive.

8:58 p.m., an ATV problem was reported on Winter Street.

11:32 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Winter Street. Police issued a warning.

Tuesday at 3:45 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

9:07 a.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 9:42 a.m., theft was reported on Colby Street.

10:43 a.m., a report of fraud or forgery was investigated on Lincoln Street.

11:29 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Drummond Avenue.

12:40 p.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on Winter Street.

1:09 p.m., threatening was reported at MaineGeneral Medical Center on North Street.

1:44 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported at the intersection of Main and Oak streets.

3:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

3:23 p.m., a hit-and-run crash was reported on Main Street.

4:22 p.m., a fire was reported on Silvermount Street and it was extinguished.

4:28 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on College Avenue.

6:22 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported at Save-A-Lot in The Concourse, but police couldn’t find anyone.

9:04 p.m., a report of threatening was investigated on College Avenue.

10:34 p.m., a report of harassment was investigated on Silver Street.

10:53 p.m., a report of threatening was investigated on Moor Street.

IN WILTON, Monday at 3:07 p.m., harassment was reported on Village View Street.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 10:06 a.m., theft was reported on Cushman Road.

12:30 p.m., a report of burglary was investigated on Benton Avenue.

9:24 p.m., a report of suspicious activity was investigated on North Pond Road.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 11:27 a.m., Steven J. Routhier, 30, of Moscow, was arrested on a warrant.

12:48 p.m., Jason O. Campbell, 42, of Madison, was arrested on four warrants.

2:05 p.m., Daniel E. Waitt, 36, of Athens, was arrested on charges of domestic-violence terrorizing and obstructing report of a crime.

5:12 p.m., Peter Phillips, 64, of Thorndike, was arrested on a charge of domestic-violence assault.

5:49 p.m., Christopher Knowlton, 26, of Plymouth, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

8:02 p.m., Jason Daszkiewicz, 41, of Bangor, was arrested on two warrants.

10:03 p.m., Erica R. Curtis, 43, of North Anson, was arrested on a charge of violating a protective order.

Tuesday at 8:33 a.m., Scott A. Hart, 49, of Detroit, was arrested on two warrants.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 5:24 p.m., Ronald R. Groder, 47, listed as transient, was arrested on charges of criminal trespass and violating conditions of release, following a report of a disturbance at Walmart on Waterville Commons Drive.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 11:58 p.m., Amber M. Mulholland, 26, of Winslow, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release, following a report of a domestic dispute on Kidder Street.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: