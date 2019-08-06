A man is dead after his pickup truck hit a tree in Raymond on Monday evening.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office responded at 7:39 p.m. to the crash on North Raymond Road near Notch Pond Road, according to a press release. First responders found a tan 2003 GMC 1500 pickup truck had collided with a tree. A 50-year-old man in the driver’s seat was unresponsive. He was extricated from the vehicle but died at the scene.

The sheriff’s office is withholding the man’s name while his next of kin is being notified. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

This story will be updated.

