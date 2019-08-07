IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 7:03 a.m., a stray cat was reported on Barnard Drive.

8:36 a.m., suspicious activity was reported near Hospital Street and Stone Street.

9:28 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Hospital Street.

10:57 a.m., gross sexual assault was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

11:25 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Bridge Street.

12:21 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Cathy Street.

12:24 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Orchard Street.

2:39 p.m., trespassing was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

5:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on First Avenue.

4:10 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Morton Place.

7:08 p.m., harassment was reported on Western Avenue.

7:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported near Mount Vernon Road and Leighton Road.

8:20 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported near Water Street and Bridge Street.

8:51 p.m., a car accident with personal injury was reported near Hospital Street and Kelton Road.

9:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waldo Street.

10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

11:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cedar Street.

Wednesday at 12:43 a.m., a disturbance was reported on State Street.

12:46 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

2:26 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street.

IN MANCHESTER, Tuesday at 9:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at O and P Glass on Western Avenue.

IN MOUNT VERNON, Tuesday at 3:23 p.m., harassment was reported on Seavey Corner Road.

IN WEST GARDINER, Tuesday at 10:37 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Pepsi Lane.

8:58 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Neck Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 12:46 p.m., Alex C. Kanaris, 29, of Sidney, was arrested on charges of refusing to submit to arrest or detention by failing to stop for an officer, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs and criminal forfeiture of property following a traffic stop on Willow Street.

2:19 p.m., Evan Allen, 30, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence terrorizing following an incident on Chapel Street.

2:43 p.m., Jordan D. Davis, 26, of Millinocket, was arrested on an outstanding warrant following a report of an intoxicated person on Civic Center Drive.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 9:28 p.m., a 46-year-old Augusta man was issued a summons on a charge of furnishing alcohol to minors following a report of an intoxicated person on Stewart Lane. During the same incident, a 13-year-old and a 15-year-old were issued summonses on a charge of possessing alcohol as a minor.

Wednesday at 4:03 a.m., a 34-year-old Readfield man was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license following a traffic stop on Western Avenue.

IN GARDINER, July 3, a 33-year-old New Sharon man was issued a summons on a charge of criminal speeding, going 103 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone, following a traffic stop on Interstate 295.

IN RANDOLPH, Saturday, a 24-year-old Gardiner man was issued a summons for operating with a suspended license following a traffic stop on Route 226.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: