Maine Medical Center said Wednesday that it has seen one confirmed case of a child with chickenpox and anyone who was in its emergency department from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 30 may have been exposed to the varicella virus.

The child came to the emergency department at 22 Bramhall St. in Portland, Maine Med spokeswoman Caroline Cornish said.

Anyone who was in the emergency department between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. that day is encouraged to see their doctor if they don’t have immunity or are exhibiting symptoms such as an itchy rash or fever. Symptoms can occur 10 to 21 days after exposure.

While typically mild, chickenpox can be more serious in infants, pregnant women and individuals with weakened immune systems.

Vaccination is the best way to prevent the spread of varicella. If you are unaware of whether you have been vaccinated, the CDC recommends contacting your doctor.

