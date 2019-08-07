IN ATHENS, Wednesday at 12:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Main Street.

IN CANAAN, Tuesday at 10:32 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Bush Road.

3:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Easy Street.

IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 8:32 p.m., harassment was reported on Mutton Lane.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 10:46 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Skowhegan Road.

11:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

Wednesday at 6:03 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Norridgewock Road.

9:41 a.m., a disturbance was reported on High Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 5:01 p.m., a missing person was reported by a caller on Whittier Road.

10:02 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Main Street.

IN THE FORKS, Tuesday at 1 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on U.S. Route 201.

IN HARTLAND, Tuesday at 2:54 p.m., theft was reported on Brown Road.

Wednesday at 9:06 a.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Mill Street.

IN JAY, Tuesday at 9:17 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Chesterville Road.

8:03 p.m., vandalism was reported on Belleview Drive.

Wednesday at 8:39 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Farrington Road.

IN MADISON, Tuesday at 1:58 p.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on East Madison Road.

3:44 p.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Main Street.

10:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

Wednesday at 8:28 a.m., vandalism was reported on Old Point Avenue.

9:26 a.m., trespassing was reported on Old Point Avenue.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Tuesday at 2:56 p.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Willow Street.

9 p.m., a complaint about fireworks was made on Sandy River Road.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

6:48 p.m., assault was reported on Hill Street.

8:52 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Water Street.

IN PHILLIPS, Tuesday at 2:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Weld Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 2:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dr. Mann Road.

2:18 p.m., threatening was reported on Winter Street.

4:20 p.m., assault was reported on Water Street.

4:58 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Madison Avenue.

8:10 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Back Road.

9:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Avenue.

9:48 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Front Street.

Wednesday at 7:06 a.m., theft was reported on Waterville Road.

8:23 a.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Russell Road.

8:23 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Alder Street.

IN STRONG, Tuesday at 1:09 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on PWR Drive.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 10:34 a.m., shoplifting was reported on JFK Plaza.

11:15 a.m., a fight was reported on The Concourse.

12:15 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Morgan Street.

2:17 p.m., theft was reported on Highwood Street.

5:05 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Elm Street.

5:29 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Colby Street.

5:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mathews Avenue.

7:27 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

9:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Airport Road.

Wednesday at 4:36 a.m., a noise complaint was made on North Street.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 6:07 a.m., theft was reported on Halifax Street.

11:14 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on Clifford Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 7:46 p.m., Guy D. Michaud, 36, of Scarborough, was arrested on a charge of operating without a license, following a report of a motor vehicle stop on Interstate 95 South.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 4:30 a.m., Nathan D. Lovejoy, 27, of Wilton, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

12:15 p.m., Eugene Douglas Wolfe, 68, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of probation hold.

4:52 p.m., Ronald D. Elliot, 67, of Strong, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

11:40 p.m., Craig Walter Bunnell, 49, of Avon, was arrested on a charge of probation hold.

Friday at 7:31 a.m., Shelly Maxine Rose, 54, of Farmington, was arrested on two warrants.

Saturday at 4:19 p.m., Joseph A. Weymouth, 47, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over the speed limit.

9:50 p.m., Ronald D. Elliott, 67, of Strong, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

Sunday at 1:10 a.m., John Martin Neary, 22, of Turner, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

2:18 a.m., Samuel Charles White, 21, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

7:58 p.m., Michael David Rice, 59, of Strong, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

Monday at 6:55 p.m., Robin D. Cobb, 46, of Wilton, was arrested on a charge of operating after suspension.

9:10 p.m., Branden Scot Morrissette, 32, of Springville, was arrested on a charge of operating after revocation.

10:48 p.m., Evan Randles, 34, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over the speed limit and operating under the influence.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 10:17 a.m., Salvatore Giresi, 56, of Solon, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault and driving to endanger.

3:22 p.m., Ronald William Hyde, 46, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, was arrested on a charge of being a fugitive from justice.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 12:09 a.m., Jamilee Jasmine Kus, 36, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release, following a report of a bail check on Redington Street.

12:48 a.m., Chase A. Wheeler, 19, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence, following a report of a motor vehicle stop on Elm Street.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 3:19 p.m., Michael Anthony Kendall, Jr., 33, of Winslow, was arrested on a warrant and a charge of violating conditions of release, following a report of a warrant check on Abbott Road.

