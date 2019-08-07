An extensive family of ducks brought traffic to a standstill on Route 111 in Biddeford during the morning commute on Wednesday, but no one seemed to complain.
News Center Maine WCSH/WLBZ obtained a video from a Biddeford women showing an adult duck guiding 45 ducklings across the busy five-lane road at about 8 a.m.
The duck took the young ones across in two waves, and even the last two stragglers made it safely across.
See the whole News Center Maine report here.
