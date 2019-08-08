IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 7:37 a.m., a wild animal problem was reported on Alden Avenue.

9:20 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Cedar Street.

10:39 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

11:27 a.m., a car accident with personal injury was reported on Marketplace Drive.

1:07 p.m., theft was reported on Riverside Drive.

1:58 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Washington Street.

1:59 p.m., a person was reported missing from Mud Mill Road.

4:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported near Washington Street and Waldo Street.

4:30 p.m., assault was reported on Western Avenue.

5:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

5:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

7:10 p.m., harassment was reported on Civic Center Drive.

8:05 p.m., trespassing was reported on South Belfast Avenue.

8:10 p.m., a dangerous dog was reported on Trueworthy Avenue.

9:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Street.

IN FARMINGDALE, Wednesday at 12:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Peter Path.

1:37 p.m., assault was reported on Hill Street.

IN SIDNEY, Wednesday at 11:38 a.m., theft was reported on Mills Road.

IN VIENNA, Wednesday at 6:05 p.m., terrorizing was reported on Town House Road.

IN WAYNE, Wednesday at 1:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN WEST GARDINER, Wednesday at 10:33 a.m., trespassing was reported on Neck Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 9:17 a.m., Jonathan Reynolds, 28, of Augusta, was arrested on a probation hold on Medical Center Parkway.

1:11 p.m., Jeremiah W. O’Leary, 20, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant near Cony Street and Willow Street.

6:02 p.m., John P. Macfarlane, 29, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant on Gage Street.

Thursday at 12:40 a.m., Daniel Groover, 45, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and a charge of terrorizing following a report of terrorizing on Medical Center Parkway.

IN HALLOWELL, Zachary D. Brown, 27, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of his release and violating a protective order on Wilder Street.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 12:55 p.m., Stephanie A Keith, 38, of Augusta, was issued a summons on charges of theft of property valued under $500 and violating conditions of her release following an investigation on Water Street.

6:38 p.m., a 57-year-old Augusta man was issued a summons for swimming in the Kennebec River on Front Street.

IN FARMINGDALE, Wednesday at 7:26 p.m., a 21-year-old Farmingdale woman was issued a summons on a charge of operating after her license was suspended following a traffic stop on Maine Avenue.

