IN ATHENS, Wednesday at 4:04 p.m., trespassing was reported on Boothby Road.

IN CANAAN, Thursday at 10:13 a.m., a report of vandalism was investigated on Main Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 9:41 a.m., a disturbance was reported on High Street.

11:13 a.m., a disturbance was reported on High Street. Police said peace was restored.

3:49 p.m., harassment was reported on Maple Street.

7:04 p.m., a report of theft was investigated on Center Road.

7:21 p.m., assault was reported on Ten Lots Road.

IN HARTLAND, Wednesday at 9:06 a.m., a past burglary was investigated on Mill Street.

IN MADISON, Wednesday at 8:28 a.m., a report of vandalism was investigated on Old Pointe Avenue.

9:26 a.m., a report of trespassing was investigated on Old Pointe Avenue.

11:36 a.m., a report of mischief was investigated on Nathan Street.

3:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on John Street.

4:30 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Drake Road.

4:49 p.m., a report of suspicious activity was investigated on Old Pointe Avenue.

5:25 p.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Old Pointe Avenue.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Wednesday at 3:48 p.m., mischief was reported on Sandy River Road.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 11:21 a.m., a report of suspicious activity was investigated on Hill Street.

4:03 p.m., a report of theft was investigated on Elizabeth Street.

Thursday at 1:18 a.m., a report of suspicious activity was investigated on Libby Hill Road.

IN PALMYRA, Wednesday at 5:51 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Raymond Road, but police couldn’t find anyone.

IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 4:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Somerset Avenue.

7:45 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Greeley Street.

IN ROME, Wednesday at 9:18 p.m., theft was reported.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 2:51 p.m., mischief was reported on Madison Avenue.

4:31 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Hilton Hill Road. Police said the fire was extinguished.

4:34 p.m., theft was reported on Madison Avenue.

5:57 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Indian Ridge, but police couldn’t find anyone.

6:39 p.m., vandalism was reported on Waterville Road.

Thursday at 4:34 a.m., a report of suspicious activity was investigated on Fairview Avenue.

6:51 a.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on Pooler Avenue.

9:05 a.m., a report of trespassing was investigated on Water Street.

9:15 a.m., a past burglary was reported on Perennial Drive.

IN SIDNEY, Wednesday at 11:38 a.m., theft was reported on Mill Road.

IN STARKS, Wednesday at 1:06 p.m., a report of theft was investigated on Quimby Road.

IN VIENNA, Wednesday at 6:05 p.m., a report of terrorizing was investigated on Town House Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 9:37 a.m., a report of theft was investigated on Highwood Street.

10:02 a.m., shoplifting was reported at Marden’s on Kennedy Memorial Drive. Police issued a summons.

10:40 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported at the Waterville Public Library on Elm Street.

1:51 p.m., a report of a fire was investigated on Carter Memorial Drive.

2:31 p.m., theft was reported on Ridge Road.

2:33 p.m., sex offenses were reported on Autumn Street.

4:50 p.m., shoplifting was reported at Marden’s on Kennedy Memorial Drive. Police issued a summons.

7:15 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Pine Street.

8:22 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported at Post Office Square.

11:59 p.m., a report of suspicious activity was investigated on Burleigh Street.

Thursday at 2:18 a.m., a report of suspicious activity was investigated on West Street.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 10:53 a.m., harassment was reported on Bellevue Street.

10:07 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Joe Avenue.

11:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lithgow Street.

Thursday at 12:14 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Boston Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 9:15 a.m., Laurie Locke, 49, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a probation violation of aggravated criminal mischief.

1:18 p.m., Jonathan D. Switzer, 41, of Detroit, was arrested on a warrant.

6:26 p.m., Sarah J. Frost, 57, of Glen Ellyn, Illinois, was arrested on charges of criminal trespassing and refusing to submit to arrest.

8:12 p.m., James B. Rust, 36, of Fairfield, was arrested on two warrants.

Thursday at 8:36 a.m., Duane A. Marquis, 58, of Skowhegan, was arrested on two charges of violating conditions of release.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 11:21 a.m., Candra Leckman, 31, of Milford, was arrested on a warrant and on charges of theft and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs after a report of shoplifting at Walmart on Waterville Commons Drive.

Thursday at 12:05 a.m., Spencer Gordon, 19, of Waterville, and Jeremiah D. Gamblin, 20, of Vassalboro, were both arrested on charges of burglary, theft and violating conditions of release after a report of a burglary on West Street.

SUMMONS

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 11:06 a.m., Deborah J. Ridley, 58, of Burnham, was issued a summons on charges of operating with a suspended license and violating conditions of release.

