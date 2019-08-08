IN ATHENS, Wednesday at 4:04 p.m., trespassing was reported on Boothby Road.
IN CANAAN, Thursday at 10:13 a.m., a report of vandalism was investigated on Main Street.
IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 9:41 a.m., a disturbance was reported on High Street.
11:13 a.m., a disturbance was reported on High Street. Police said peace was restored.
3:49 p.m., harassment was reported on Maple Street.
7:04 p.m., a report of theft was investigated on Center Road.
7:21 p.m., assault was reported on Ten Lots Road.
IN HARTLAND, Wednesday at 9:06 a.m., a past burglary was investigated on Mill Street.
IN MADISON, Wednesday at 8:28 a.m., a report of vandalism was investigated on Old Pointe Avenue.
9:26 a.m., a report of trespassing was investigated on Old Pointe Avenue.
11:36 a.m., a report of mischief was investigated on Nathan Street.
3:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on John Street.
4:30 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Drake Road.
4:49 p.m., a report of suspicious activity was investigated on Old Pointe Avenue.
5:25 p.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Old Pointe Avenue.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Wednesday at 3:48 p.m., mischief was reported on Sandy River Road.
IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 11:21 a.m., a report of suspicious activity was investigated on Hill Street.
4:03 p.m., a report of theft was investigated on Elizabeth Street.
Thursday at 1:18 a.m., a report of suspicious activity was investigated on Libby Hill Road.
IN PALMYRA, Wednesday at 5:51 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Raymond Road, but police couldn’t find anyone.
IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 4:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Somerset Avenue.
7:45 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Greeley Street.
IN ROME, Wednesday at 9:18 p.m., theft was reported.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 2:51 p.m., mischief was reported on Madison Avenue.
4:31 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Hilton Hill Road. Police said the fire was extinguished.
4:34 p.m., theft was reported on Madison Avenue.
5:57 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Indian Ridge, but police couldn’t find anyone.
6:39 p.m., vandalism was reported on Waterville Road.
Thursday at 4:34 a.m., a report of suspicious activity was investigated on Fairview Avenue.
6:51 a.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on Pooler Avenue.
9:05 a.m., a report of trespassing was investigated on Water Street.
9:15 a.m., a past burglary was reported on Perennial Drive.
IN SIDNEY, Wednesday at 11:38 a.m., theft was reported on Mill Road.
IN STARKS, Wednesday at 1:06 p.m., a report of theft was investigated on Quimby Road.
IN VIENNA, Wednesday at 6:05 p.m., a report of terrorizing was investigated on Town House Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 9:37 a.m., a report of theft was investigated on Highwood Street.
10:02 a.m., shoplifting was reported at Marden’s on Kennedy Memorial Drive. Police issued a summons.
10:40 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported at the Waterville Public Library on Elm Street.
1:51 p.m., a report of a fire was investigated on Carter Memorial Drive.
2:31 p.m., theft was reported on Ridge Road.
2:33 p.m., sex offenses were reported on Autumn Street.
4:50 p.m., shoplifting was reported at Marden’s on Kennedy Memorial Drive. Police issued a summons.
7:15 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Pine Street.
8:22 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported at Post Office Square.
11:59 p.m., a report of suspicious activity was investigated on Burleigh Street.
Thursday at 2:18 a.m., a report of suspicious activity was investigated on West Street.
IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 10:53 a.m., harassment was reported on Bellevue Street.
10:07 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Joe Avenue.
11:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lithgow Street.
Thursday at 12:14 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Boston Avenue.
ARRESTS
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 9:15 a.m., Laurie Locke, 49, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a probation violation of aggravated criminal mischief.
1:18 p.m., Jonathan D. Switzer, 41, of Detroit, was arrested on a warrant.
6:26 p.m., Sarah J. Frost, 57, of Glen Ellyn, Illinois, was arrested on charges of criminal trespassing and refusing to submit to arrest.
8:12 p.m., James B. Rust, 36, of Fairfield, was arrested on two warrants.
Thursday at 8:36 a.m., Duane A. Marquis, 58, of Skowhegan, was arrested on two charges of violating conditions of release.
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 11:21 a.m., Candra Leckman, 31, of Milford, was arrested on a warrant and on charges of theft and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs after a report of shoplifting at Walmart on Waterville Commons Drive.
Thursday at 12:05 a.m., Spencer Gordon, 19, of Waterville, and Jeremiah D. Gamblin, 20, of Vassalboro, were both arrested on charges of burglary, theft and violating conditions of release after a report of a burglary on West Street.
SUMMONS
IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 11:06 a.m., Deborah J. Ridley, 58, of Burnham, was issued a summons on charges of operating with a suspended license and violating conditions of release.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Indian premier: Changes in Kashmir will free it from ‘terrorism’
-
Politics
Trump picks new acting national intelligence director
-
Maine Crime
Lewiston man arrested after altercation at Falmouth home
-
Local & State
Massachusetts man drowns while swimming at beach in York
-
Maine Crime
Portland police arrest man charged with child rape in Pennsylvania