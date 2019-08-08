Portland police closed a section of Somerset Street, between Elm and Chestnut streets, Thursday evening after an officer found chemicals used in the manufacturing of methamphetamine in a car that he stopped for a traffic violation.

Lt. Robert Martin said in a news release that a team of agents from the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency’s clandestine laboratory was brought in to secure the chemicals while the Portland Fire Department stood by as a precaution.

Two people, whose names have not been released, were arrested. The traffic stop occurred at 5:30 p.m.

