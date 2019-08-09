IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 8:51 a.m., trespassing was reported on Stone Street.

9:51 a.m., harassment was reported on Anthony Avenue.

9:54 a.m., a loose dog was reported on Patterson Street.

10:07 a.m., an assault was reported on Old Belgrade Road.

11:18 a.m., a past burglary was reported on Pleasant Hill Road.

12:16 p.m., theft was reported on Washington Street.

12:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Divided Lane.

1 p.m., a wild animal complaint was reported on North Belfast Avenue.

1:17 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Civic Center Drive.

2:03 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Armory Street.

2:05 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Stone Street.

4:49 p.m., harassment was reported on Northern Avenue.

6:23 p.m., theft was reported on Civic Center Drive.

7:02 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bangor Street.

8:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

9:24 p.m., a person was reported missing from Anthony Avenue.

Friday at 1:16 a.m., a person was reported missing from Anthony Avenue.

1:18 a.m., a disturbance was reported on State Street.

IN HALLOWELL, Thursday at 4:20 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported near Second Street and Union Street.

IN ROME, Thursday at 8:43 a.m., trespassing was reported at Balsam Estates.

IN WEST GARDINER, Thursday at 12:10 p.m., a car accident with personal injury was reported on Lewiston Road.

IN WINTHROP, Thursday at 6:38 a.m., fraud was reported on Hillside Avenue.

8:39 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Greenwood Avenue.

10:27 a.m., fraud was reported at Winesap Hollow.

11:34 a.m., fraud was reported on Sturtevant Hill Road.

4:35 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Norcross Point.

4:44 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Green Street.

6:41 p.m., fraud was reported on Route 41.

9:06 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Robinhood Drive.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 9:01 p.m., Walter C. Russell, 42, of Augusta, was arrested on two outstanding warrants and a charge of operating while his license was suspended or revoked, elevated by prior convictions, following a report of a disabled vehicle near Church Street and State Street.

11:28 p.m., Guy M. Ricketts, 40, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault following a reported domestic disturbance on Bridge Street.

IN GARDINER, Thursday at 1:20 p.m., Douglas E. Mansir, 47, of Gardiner, was arrested on a probation hold on Union Street.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 2:21 p.m., a 49-year-old Portland man was issued a summons on a charge of operating a vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days following a traffic stop near Water Street and Winthrop Street.

IN BELGRADE, Thursday at 4:35 p.m., a 17-year-old man was issued a summons following a reported sex offense at Beckett Academy on Oakland Road. Kennebec Sheriff’s Lt. Chris Read said the report has not been completed for the incident and the initial charge is a “sex offense,” but may change when the investigation is complete.

IN WINTHROP, Thursday at 7:46 p.m., a 25-year-old South China man was issued a summons on a charge of operating while his license was suspended following a traffic stop on Route 202 near Fast Eddy’s.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: