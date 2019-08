IN ATHENS, Friday at 3:58 a.m., assault was reported on South Main Street.

IN CANAAN, Thursday at 10:13 a.m., vandalism was reported on Main Street.

IN CLINTON, Thursday at 8:05 p.m., harassment was reported on Bush Road.

IN CORINNE, Friday at 8:39 a.m., threatening was reported on Wood Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 9:12 a.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Fairbanks Road.

7:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Temple Road.

10:22 p.m., a missing person was reported on Savage Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 6:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

10:13 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Norridgewock Road.

IN HARTLAND, Thursday at 6:31 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Burton Street.

IN MADISON, Thursday at 8:01 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Preble Avenue.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 11:40 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ten Lots Road.

1:32 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Town Farm Road.

4:48 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Thursday at 12:19 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 9:05 a.m., trespassing was reported on Water Street.

5:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pine Street.

5:58 p.m., a breaking and entering in progress was reported on Pine Street.

9:30 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Constitution Avenue.

11:11 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Adams Street.

Friday, 12:29 a.m., theft was reported on Constitution Avenue.

6:37 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Avenue.

IN ST. ALBANS, Thursday at 1:17 p.m., threatening was reported on Bolduc Drive.

9:15 a.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Perennial Drive.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 11:03 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

12:37 p.m., theft was reported on West River Road.

1:36 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

2:06 p.m., a burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on JFK Plaza.

2:54 p.m., theft was reported on Silver Street.

7:24 p.m., assault was reported on Gray Avenue.

11:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Brook Street.

Friday, 1:29 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Gray Avenue.

IN WILTON, Thursday at 2:39 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Wiken Lane.

Friday, 2:29 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 6:59 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Pattees Pond Road.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 3:40 a.m., Derek Scott Campbell, 33, of Wilton, was arrested on charges of domestic violence, criminal mischief, obstructing the report of a crime and a probation hold.

4:14 p.m., Christopher M. Miquelon, 31, of New Vineyard, was arrested on a writ of habeas corpus.

4:30 p.m., Michelle R. Knight, 34, of Jay, was arrested on two warrants.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 7:46 p.m., James Charles Grover, 46, of Benton, was arrested on a warrant.

Friday, 1 a.m., Daytona John Roode, 20, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of theft and consuming liquor as a minor.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 1:32 a.m., Jeremiah Gamblin, 20, of Vassalboro, was arrested on charges of burglary, theft and violating conditions of release.

8 p.m., Craig Burrill, 43, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

11:03 p.m., Brooke Gilson, 22, of Albion, was arrested on a warrant.

