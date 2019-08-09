Claire, Vivienne and Hallie Parlin eagerly await their meals at Wilton’s new restaurant, Salt and Pepper. Nicole Carter/Franklin Journal

WILTON — Salt and Pepper Restaurant on Route 2 in Wilton will hold its grand opening Aug. 13. Owners Don and Mary Beane decided to open their doors a week early as a dress rehearsal and are glad they did. Business was incredibly busy all week, giving them a chance to pave the way to a smooth big day next Tuesday.

