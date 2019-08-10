IN ANSON, Friday at 1:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Solon Road.
IN AUGUSTA Friday at 7:12 a.m., a wild animal complaint was made on Taylor Street.
7:51 a.m., a theft was reported on Hatch Hill Road.
8:11 a.m., a well-being check was made on Civic Center Drive.
9:05 a.m., a hit and run motor vehicle accident was reported on North Belfast Avenue.
10:33 a.m., a well-being check was made on Littlefield Street.
11:20 a.m., a hit and run motor vehicle accident was reported on Civic Center Drive.
12:16 p.m., a missing person was reported on Franklin Street.
12:46 p.m., property was recovered on Cony Street.
2:16 p.m., a well-being check on an animal was made on North Street.
2:35 p.m., a wild animal complaint was made at Arsenal and Spruce streets.
2:46 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Anthony Avenue.
3:07 p.m., a wild animal complaint was made on East Chestnut Street.
3:45 p.m., a well-being check was made on Stephen King Drive.
4:31 p.m., a person was reported missing on Debra’s Place.
4:44 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Bennett Street.
4:46 p.m., a well-being check was made at Cony Road and Eastern Avenue.
4:49 p.m., a theft was reported on Whitten Road.
6:18 p.m., a dangerous dog was reported on North Belfast Avenue.
6:58 p.m., a well-being check was made on Northern Avenue.
7:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Glenridge Drive.
8:45 p.m., a loose dog was reported at Cony and Willow streets.
9:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.
9:50 p.m., a well-being check was made on Winthrop Street.
9:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Center Street.
10:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Cony Street.
10:34 p.m., a disturbance was reported at Willow and Bangor streets.
Saturday at 12:47 a.m., a well-being check was made on Mount Vernon Avenue.
1:47 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.
IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 5:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.
8:23 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Western Avenue.
IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 9:45 p.m., a missing person was reported by a caller on Hardy Lane.
11:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN HARTLAND, Friday at 9:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.
IN JAY, Friday at 9:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on East Dixfield Road.
9:46 p.m., a missing person was reported by a caller on Smith Avenue.
IN MADISON, Friday at 12:16 p.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on East Madison Road.
6:15 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on River Road.
Saturday at 7:23 a.m., vandalism was reported on Maple Street.
IN OAKLAND, Friday at 11:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Webb Road.
Saturday at 4:52 a.m., a complaint of loud noise was made on Pine Acres Drive.
IN PALMYRA, Friday at 2:09 p.m., trespassing was reported on Oxbow Road.
8:50 p.m., harassment was reported on Madawaska Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 12:21 p.m., vandalism was reported on Leighton Street.
3:23 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Phillips Corner Road.
10:22 p.m., a complaint of loud noise or music was made on Leonard Street.
11:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waverly Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 10:35 a.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on Island Avenue.
12:15 p.m., a complaint of loud noise or music was made on Mary Street.
12:46 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Back Road.
3:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.
5:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Adams Street.
5:39 p.m., assault was reported on Silver Street.
9:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.
9:26 p.m., suspicious activity was again reported on Madison Avenue.
10:02 p.m., a complaint of loud noise or music was made on Indian Ridge.
10:43 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Steward Hill Road.
10:44 p.m., a complaint of shots being fired was made on Steward Hill Road.
Saturday at 12:10 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Madison Avenue.
12:40 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.
8:08 a.m., theft was reported on Cross Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 7:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Colby Street.
8:53 a.m., assault was reported on College Avenue.
9:28 a.m., theft was reported on Elm Court.
2:06 p.m., harassment was reported on Pleasant Street.
2:52 p.m., harassment was reported on Evergreen Drive.
4:47 p.m., a disturbance was reported on High Street.
6:18 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
7:44 p.m., theft was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
8:37 p.m., theft was reported on The Concourse.
8:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
10:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oakland Street.
10:51 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Pleasant Street.
11:49 p.m., harassment was reported on Pleasant Street.
Saturday at 12:37 a.m., a fight was reported on The Concourse.
3:04 a.m., a complaint of loud noise was made on Winter Street.
IN WINSLOW, Friday at 12:24 p.m., theft was reported on Monument Street.
IN WINTHROP, Friday at 10:11 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Cloverleaf Lane.
ARRESTS
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 9:50 a.m., Kevin Jay Butler, 22, of Hartland, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and probation hold.
11:05 a.m., Mckayla Marilyn Burns, 23, of St. Albans, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and probation hold.
Saturday at 12:40 a.m., Newell B. Graf, 23, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
2:12 a.m., Jordan D. Walker, 23, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault.
IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 10:22 p.m., Jordan Ryan Doolan, 25, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant, following a report of a fight on Pleasant Street.
Saturday at 1:59 a.m., Michael G. Lavoie, 20, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence, following a report of a motor vehicle stop on Elm Street.
IN WINSLOW, Friday at 4:24 p.m., James Walter Price, 39, of Winslow, was arrested on a warrant, following a report of a warrant check on Pattees Pond Road.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA Saturday at 3:56 p.m., a 40-year-old Augusta man was issued a summons for theft by unauthorized taking or transfer less than $500 following a report of a theft on Cony Street.
6:14 p.m., a 36-year-old West Gardiner woman was issued a summons for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license following a traffic stop on State Street.
