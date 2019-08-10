IN ANSON, Friday at 1:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Solon Road.

IN AUGUSTA Friday at 7:12 a.m., a wild animal complaint was made on Taylor Street.

7:51 a.m., a theft was reported on Hatch Hill Road.

8:11 a.m., a well-being check was made on Civic Center Drive.

9:05 a.m., a hit and run motor vehicle accident was reported on North Belfast Avenue.

10:33 a.m., a well-being check was made on Littlefield Street.

11:20 a.m., a hit and run motor vehicle accident was reported on Civic Center Drive.

12:16 p.m., a missing person was reported on Franklin Street.

12:46 p.m., property was recovered on Cony Street.

2:16 p.m., a well-being check on an animal was made on North Street.

2:35 p.m., a wild animal complaint was made at Arsenal and Spruce streets.

2:46 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Anthony Avenue.

3:07 p.m., a wild animal complaint was made on East Chestnut Street.

3:45 p.m., a well-being check was made on Stephen King Drive.

4:31 p.m., a person was reported missing on Debra’s Place.

4:44 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Bennett Street.

4:46 p.m., a well-being check was made at Cony Road and Eastern Avenue.

4:49 p.m., a theft was reported on Whitten Road.

6:18 p.m., a dangerous dog was reported on North Belfast Avenue.

6:58 p.m., a well-being check was made on Northern Avenue.

7:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Glenridge Drive.

8:45 p.m., a loose dog was reported at Cony and Willow streets.

9:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

9:50 p.m., a well-being check was made on Winthrop Street.

9:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Center Street.

10:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Cony Street.

10:34 p.m., a disturbance was reported at Willow and Bangor streets.

Saturday at 12:47 a.m., a well-being check was made on Mount Vernon Avenue.

1:47 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 5:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.

8:23 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Western Avenue.

IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 9:45 p.m., a missing person was reported by a caller on Hardy Lane.

11:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN HARTLAND, Friday at 9:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

IN JAY, Friday at 9:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on East Dixfield Road.

9:46 p.m., a missing person was reported by a caller on Smith Avenue.

IN MADISON, Friday at 12:16 p.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on East Madison Road.

6:15 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on River Road.

Saturday at 7:23 a.m., vandalism was reported on Maple Street.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 11:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Webb Road.

Saturday at 4:52 a.m., a complaint of loud noise was made on Pine Acres Drive.

IN PALMYRA, Friday at 2:09 p.m., trespassing was reported on Oxbow Road.

8:50 p.m., harassment was reported on Madawaska Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 12:21 p.m., vandalism was reported on Leighton Street.

3:23 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Phillips Corner Road.

10:22 p.m., a complaint of loud noise or music was made on Leonard Street.

11:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waverly Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 10:35 a.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on Island Avenue.

12:15 p.m., a complaint of loud noise or music was made on Mary Street.

12:46 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Back Road.

3:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

5:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Adams Street.

5:39 p.m., assault was reported on Silver Street.

9:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

9:26 p.m., suspicious activity was again reported on Madison Avenue.

10:02 p.m., a complaint of loud noise or music was made on Indian Ridge.

10:43 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Steward Hill Road.

10:44 p.m., a complaint of shots being fired was made on Steward Hill Road.

Saturday at 12:10 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Madison Avenue.

12:40 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

8:08 a.m., theft was reported on Cross Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 7:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Colby Street.

8:53 a.m., assault was reported on College Avenue.

9:28 a.m., theft was reported on Elm Court.

2:06 p.m., harassment was reported on Pleasant Street.

2:52 p.m., harassment was reported on Evergreen Drive.

4:47 p.m., a disturbance was reported on High Street.

6:18 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

7:44 p.m., theft was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

8:37 p.m., theft was reported on The Concourse.

8:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

10:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oakland Street.

10:51 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Pleasant Street.

11:49 p.m., harassment was reported on Pleasant Street.

Saturday at 12:37 a.m., a fight was reported on The Concourse.

3:04 a.m., a complaint of loud noise was made on Winter Street.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 12:24 p.m., theft was reported on Monument Street.

IN WINTHROP, Friday at 10:11 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Cloverleaf Lane.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 9:50 a.m., Kevin Jay Butler, 22, of Hartland, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and probation hold.

11:05 a.m., Mckayla Marilyn Burns, 23, of St. Albans, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and probation hold.

Saturday at 12:40 a.m., Newell B. Graf, 23, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

2:12 a.m., Jordan D. Walker, 23, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 10:22 p.m., Jordan Ryan Doolan, 25, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant, following a report of a fight on Pleasant Street.

Saturday at 1:59 a.m., Michael G. Lavoie, 20, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence, following a report of a motor vehicle stop on Elm Street.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 4:24 p.m., James Walter Price, 39, of Winslow, was arrested on a warrant, following a report of a warrant check on Pattees Pond Road.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA Saturday at 3:56 p.m., a 40-year-old Augusta man was issued a summons for theft by unauthorized taking or transfer less than $500 following a report of a theft on Cony Street.

6:14 p.m., a 36-year-old West Gardiner woman was issued a summons for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license following a traffic stop on State Street.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: