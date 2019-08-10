Dan Davies joins Sabattus Police Department

Dan Davies was sworn in and welcomed July 25 as a new lieutenant, replacing Lt. Sheila Wetherbee, who was promoted to Chief of Police earlier this year, according to a news release from the Sabattus Police Department.

Davies started his law enforcement career in Florida in 1994 with the Kissimmee Police Department after graduating from the Criminal Justice Academy of Osceola in December 1993. He served in various assignments at KPD, including police officer, detective and sergeant. Davies moved to Maine in 2004 and immediately began working at the Auburn Police Department before accepting a position at the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office as a patrol deputy in late 2005. During his tenure at Kennebec County, Davies served as a patrol deputy before being promoted to sergeant of Internal Affairs in 2007 with a subsequent promotion to the captain of the Law Enforcement Division in 2010.

According to the release, Davies left the field in 2013 to pursue other interests, but realizes his calling is public service and as such pursued the opportunity at Sabattus. During his time in law enforcement, Davies received numerous awards and recognitions to include Meritorious Service, Community Service, the Sheriff’s Award, and Manager of the Year. Davies has training in the areas of investigations and law enforcement management, to include former instructor certifications for high-liability areas of EVOC (Emergency Vehicle Operations Course) and Taser. Davies was the first taser instructor in Maine to certify members of the Maine State Police TAC Team as users of the device.

Davies resides in Androscoggin County with his wife.

Community Edward Jones branch office supports Hall-Dale Elementary School

Julie Barter Lucas, an Edward Jones financial advisor in Hallowell, is supporting Hall-Dale Elementary School by using her office as a drop-off location for a school supplies drive.

Local residents can help support this effort by bringing in items to the Edward Jones branch office during regular business hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1 Beech St., Hallowell, according to a news release from Edward Jones.

“As our world becomes more global, competition within our younger generations continues to rise, emphasizing the importance of a quality education,” said Barter Lucas, according to the release. “We’re proud to support the academic development of young minds in this community through this school supply donation program.”

“We’re asking Hallowell area residents to donate school supplies or volunteer their time,” Barter Lucas said. “These donations can add value as one more student will be provided with the appropriate tools to begin or continue his or her learning and development.”

Edward Jones and its associates cannot accept monetary donations of any kind.

U.S. Cellular names Adam Lerette to sales manager for Waterville location

Adam Lerette has been promoted to sales manager at the U.S. Cellular Waterville store located at 18 Waterville Commons. Lerette is responsible for leading his team to help customers select the devices, plans and consumer electronics to best meet their needs. Lerette brings more than seven years of wireless experience to his role, according to a news release from U.S. Cellular.

“At U.S. Cellular we work hard to ensure our associates are equipped with the knowledge needed to help customers make informed decisions about their wireless service,” said Matt Kasper, director of sales for U.S. Cellular in New England, according to the release. “I am excited for Adam to be a leader at our Waterville store and I’m confident that his leadership skills will guide our team to help customers in the area with their technology needs.”

Lerette joined U.S. Cellular in 2012, most recently serving as sales manager at the company’s Farmington store. He attended Thomas College and earned a degree in business management. He lives in Fairfield with his wife, Tiffany, and their child, Julianna.

Ryan Smith promoted to senior vice president, director of Credit Administration at Camden National Bank

Ryan Smith has been promoted to senior vice president, director of Credit Administration at Camden National Bank. With more than 23 years of banking and finance experience, Smith brings extensive knowledge of commercial lending, business banking and treasury management services. In his new role, he will be responsible for managing the bank’s credit group, as well as its underwriting process and policies to maintain the bank’s loan portfolio quality and risk management. Smith will also chair the bank’s Senior Credit Committee, according to a news release from the bank.

“Ryan’s strong credit skills and his experience as one of our top commercial bankers make him a great fit for his new role,” said Greg Dufour, president & CEO of Camden National Bank, according to the release. “Because we are able to attract and cultivate talented team members such as Ryan, we continue to keep our decision making local, improving the customer experience for our business clients.”

In 2012, Smith was initially hired to lead Camden National Bank’s Commercial Banking efforts in Central and Southern Maine. He soon took on the added responsibility of leading the Treasury Management group, where he grew that line of business until 2015, when he became director of Commercial Banking for Central and Midcoast Maine. Before joining Camden National Bank, Smith gained experience working for other Maine-based banks, and he first began his career at Ford Motor Credit Co.

“I’m proud to work for such a strong, community-minded organization that provides opportunities for employees to learn and grow,” said Smith, according to the release. “Leading the credit department is an exciting next chapter in my career at Camden National Bank.”

Originally from Maine, Smith resides in Auburn with his family. He is actively involved in the local community as a volunteer coach for youth baseball. He also serves as a board director and past president of the Maine Building Materials Exchange. Smith is a member of the Commercial Lending Committee for the Maine Bankers Association. He has his bachelor of science degree in finance from the University of Maine.

Bank foundation grants $36,000 in local scholarships

Franklin Savings Bank’s Community Development Foundation has awarded $36,000 college scholarships to 14 local students. The bank awards the scholarships each year to students from 11 local schools. The scholarships are usually $3,000 each, though two schools opted to split the award between two scholars, according to a news release from the bank.

The 2019 Franklin Scholars:

• Spruce Mountain High School: Moreland Brochu, of Livermore, daughter of Kristy Brochu and Tom Hebert. She is majoring in public relations and marketing at Suffolk University.

• Mt. Blue High School: Samuel Smith, of Farmington, son of Joel and Karen Smith. He plans to major in finance at Babson College.

• Mt. Blue High School: Eleanor Bannerman, of New Sharon, daughter of Brian and Tamara Bannerman. She plans to major in business accounting at the University of Maine at Farmington.

• Rangeley Lakes Regional School: Olivia Hall, of Rangeley, plans to attend the University of Southern Maine.

• Telstar Regional High School: Mathew Thomas Lavoie, of Oxford, son of Gina and Thomas Lavoie. He plans to major in actuarial science at the University of Maine at Farmington.

• Mountain Valley High School: Cameron Gallant, of Rumford, son of Brad and Mary Gallant. He plans to major in business management at UMass-Boston.

• Skowhegan High School: Jasmine R. Ward, of Skowhegan, daughter of Eric Small and Pauline Holt. She plans to major in accounting at Rochester Institute of Technology.

• Carrabec High School: Dylan Reichert, of New Portland, son of Mark and Andrea Reichert. He plans to major in business management and accounting at either Husson University or Eastern Maine Community College.

• Mt. Abram High School: Jocelyn Ruth Stevens, of Coplin Plantation, daughter of Scott and Leah Stevens. She plans to major in outdoor recreation business administration at the University of Maine at Farmington.

• Dirigo High School: Alex Gorham, of Peru, son of Patrick and Roxanne Gorham. He plans to major in Sports Management at Plymouth State University.

• Madison Area Memorial High School: Joshua Linkletter, of Athens, son of Michael and Julie Linkletter. He plans to major in accounting at Thomas College.

• Madison Area Memorial High School: Jennifer Dean, of Madison, daughter of Randy and Charlene Dean. She plans to major in finance at the University of Maine.

• Ellsworth High School: Mark Berry, of Ellsworth, son of Greg and Jenn Berry. He plans to major in marketing at Roger Williams University.

• Ellsworth High School: Samuel Updike, of Ellsworth, son of Dustin and Andrea Updike. He plans to major in textile marketing at the University of Rhode Island.

“This is a great group of young people who have achieved much in their high school careers. We look forward to hearing of their continued success in college,” said Tim Thompson, president and CEO at Franklin Savings Bank, according to the release.

Scholarships from the Franklin Savings Bank Community Development Foundation were awarded to students who plan to attend a four-year college with studies concentrating in accounting, finance, marketing, management, computer sciences or other business-related courses. The graduating seniors were selected as Franklin Scholars by each school based largely on high academic achievement, which alone represented 70% of the criteria for scholarship selection. The remaining 30% was based on community citizenship, participation in extracurricular activities, such as athletics, band, school clubs or drama, and financial need.

The bank’s Community Development Foundation grants the scholarships to the schools, which select the student and administer the scholarship.

Franklin Savings Bank’s Community Development Foundation was created in 2000 to support community, economic and educational needs within the communities served by Franklin Savings Bank. To date, the Foundation has awarded $640,000 to 205 students.

Hanley Center names leadership class

The Daniel Hanley Center for Health Leadership, a Portland-based nonprofit organization, has announced its next Health Leadership Development Course with a strong inter-professional and diverse cohort of 33 health leaders from across the state. The Health Leadership Development course is an 8-month experiential inter-professional course, held in Hallowell, designed to bring together a diverse health and healthcare leaders to explore their own leadership styles, gain new collaborative leadership skills and tools, deepen perspective of all parts of our complex healthcare system, and engage with the community of Hanley alumni to create positive change, according to a news release from the organization.

As part of the HLD course, the class members will choose from five to six different projects working toward a positive impact within the chosen course theme. Past themes included childhood obesity, rural health, anxiety and depression in Maine’s young people & social determinants of health. At the end of the course, in April 2020, each project group will present its findings to the class and to an external group of health leaders, with the intent that by sharing their learning, health leaders will step forward to pilot the new ideas even after the course ends.

The group of health leaders include:

• Olivia Alford, MPH, acting director, Value-Based Purchasing, State of Maine, DHHS, Office of MaineCare Services

• Mohamed Awil, executive assistant, Gateway Community Service

• Kevin Battistelli, LPN, regional director of Business Development — Maine, National Health Care Association

• Norma Desjardins, DMD, executive director, St. Apollonia Dental Clinic

• Angela Doughty, RN, BSN, clinical resource manager, Maine Medical Partners

• Jacob Fongemie, senior director and Regional CIO, MaineHealth

• Edward Gilman, Communications and Marketing director, Northern Light Mercy Hospital

• Sarah Grant, director of Communications and Program Management, State of Maine, DHHS, Office of MaineCare Services

• Alexander Green, MHSA, PMP, director of System Planning and Regulatory Compliance, MaineHealth

• Erin Guay, MPH, executive director, Central Maine Community Health/Health Androscoggin

• Erin Gurney, SPHR, Senior HR Business Partner, Spurwink Services

• Jessica Johnson, AIA, LEED AP, Senior Architect, SMRT, Inc.

• Amy Kinner, MS, Team Lead, Analytics, Onpoint Health Data

• Carrie Knapp, CLS, MBA, lab manager, InterMed, PA

• Lisa Martin, human resources manager, Wings for Children and Families, Inc

• Brianne Masselli, director of Youth Programs, Youth MOVE National / Independent Consultant, Advocate

• Rachael McCormick, director of Community Health Improvement, Pen Bay Medical Center & Waldo County General Hospital

• Doug Michael, MPH, Chief Community Health and Grants officer, Northern Light Health

• Bridget Miller, MA, Lean Six Sigma Green Belt, director of Operational Development and Strategic Alignment, Lincoln Health

• Douglas Mpay, financial counselor manager, Greater Portland Health

• Christopher Murry, Jr., BA, director of Informatics, MaineHealth / Maine Medical Center

• Heritier Nosso, Health Promotion coordinator, Healthy Androscoggin

• Julie Olum, chief financial officer, Tri-County Mental Health

• Danielle Parent, JD, LCSW, director of Crisis and Adult Residential Services, Sweetser

• Rebecca Patkus, LCSW, regional director, Outpatient and Community Services, Spurwink Services

• Dawn Place, MS, PMP, CMPE, director of Physician Practices and Population Health, Waldo County General Hospital

• Saige Purser, BA, Youth Engagement manager, Wabanaki Public Health

• Laura Robbins, BS, CHES, director, Perinatal and Pediatric Oral Health, MaineHealth

• Ghassan Saleh, MA, director of MaineHealth Operational Excellence, MaineHealth

• Debbie Siegel, RN, BSN, director of Hospice, CHANS Home Health & Hospice

• Kathryn Temple, BS, Treatment & Recovery manager, State of Maine DHHS, Office of Substance Abuse & Mental Health Services

• Nicoleta Toma, MD, Preventive Medicine Fellow, Maine Medical Center

• Tyler Tyburski, RN, manager of Informatics, Community Health Options

• Geraldine Webster, RN, director of Practice Operations, Martins Point Healthcare

