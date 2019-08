IN ATHENS, Saturday at 11:57 p.m., harassment was reported on Corson Road.

IN CANAAN, Saturday at 3:07 p.m., threatening was reported on Park Drive.

IN CHINA, Saturday at 4:44 p.m., harassment was reported on Lakeview Drive.

IN CLINTON, Saturday at 1:50 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Battle Ridge Road.

6:38 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Main Street.

IN EMBDEN, Saturday at 1:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennebec River Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 1:23 p.m., mischief was reported on Woodman Avenue.

3:15 p.m., harassment was reported on Military Avenue.

5:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

5:12 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

Sunday at 12:23 a.m., vandalism was reported on Center Road.

1:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Center Road.

IN MADISON, Saturday at 3:36 p.m., theft was reported on Spruce Street.

4:44 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Main Street.

Sunday at 9:18 a.m., assault was reported on White School House Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Saturday at 6:04 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Matts Way.

10:53 p.m., a complaint of shots being fired was made on Oak Hill Road.

IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 12:17 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

8:35 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Pleasant Street.

10:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Alpine Street.

Sunday at 12:53 a.m., a complaint of loud noise was made on Pine Acres Drive.

IN PALMYRA, Sunday at 8:51 a.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Main Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 11:31 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Main Street.

Sunday at 12:03 a.m., a complaint of loud noise or music was made on Hemlock Terrace.

IN ST. ALBANS, Saturday at 11:12 a.m., theft was reported on Todds Corner Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 11:47 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Fairgrounds Marketplace.

5:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Indian Ridge.

6:08 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Constitution Avenue.

9:13 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Fairview Avenue.

10:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Island Avenue.

11:55 p.m., suspicious activity was again reported on Island Avenue.

Sunday at 12:30 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Front Street.

1:31 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Front Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 8:53 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Pine Street.

8:54 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Water Street.

9:14 a.m., theft was reported on Elm Street.

2:20 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Veteran Court.

2:48 p.m., assault was reported on College Avenue.

4:54 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Pleasant Street.

8:06 p.m., a disturbance was reported on College Avenue.

8:34 p.m., a missing person was reported by a caller on Merrill Street.

8:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.

11:12 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Williams and Summer streets.

11:32 p.m., harassment was reported on College Avenue.

Sunday at 12:02 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.

1:40 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.

2:30 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Paris Street.

2:53 a.m., a fight was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 3:43 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Woodlawn Drive.

6:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on China Road.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 10:26 p.m., Michael M. Konstantellis, 24, of Madison, was arrested on two warrants and a charge of harassment.

Sunday at 12:21 a.m., Jamie D. Lyons, 33, of Mechanic Falls, was arrested on a warrant.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 3:10 p.m., Alton Arthur Eells, 37, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of violating a protection from abuse order.

5:36 p.m., Kenneth Russell Austin, 36, of Norridgewock, was arrested on four warrants, following a report of a warrant check on Waterville Commons Drive.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 7:44 a.m., Kevin Walter Scott, 37, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant and a charge of unlawful possession of a Schedule W drug, following a report of a motor vehicle stop on Augusta Road.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: