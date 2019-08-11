POLAND — Poland will hold its first marijuana licensing lottery from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Town Office conference room.

The Town office is located at 1231 Main Street (Route 26).

At this year’s town meeting April 6, Poland residents voted to allow manufacturing facilities, testing facilities and registered caregiver retail stores for medical marijuana, and cultivation facilities, product-manufacturing facilities, testing facilities and stores for adult-use marijuana.

The authorization and regulation of marijuana production and sales will follow state regulations and the town’s comprehensive land use code.

There will be four lotteries, according to officials. In each, Poland residents will be drawn first.

If there are remaining licenses, there will be a drawing for nonresidents.

There will be 10 marijuana retail licenses awarded. Licenses for medical and adult-use retail stores will be drawn at the same time for each zone.

There are two categories of adult-use cultivation in the lottery: Tier 2 and Tier 3. There will be 10 Tier 2 cultivation licenses awarded throughout the approved zones. The Tier 2 lottery will follow the retail store lottery.

Only those applicants who were given a retail store license in the earlier lottery and are applying for Tier 2 cultivation in farm and forest zones will be included in this lottery.

Tier 3 allows cultivation in farm and forest zones, and is limited to five licenses.

All completed lottery applications and licensing fees must be submitted by noon Tuesday to be accepted into the lottery. Licensing fees in certified funds must accompany the application.

License fees are $500 for a medical marijuana retail store and $1,500 for and adult-use retail store. A license for cultivation in Tier 2 is $1,000, which increases to $1,500 in Tier 3.

Applicants must also provide:

• Proof of Poland residency, if applicable, for the past six months. This could be by copy of a voter registration card, a motor vehicle registration, a mortgage or rent statement or a driver’s license.

• A copy of a state registration application and supporting documentation, as submitted to the state registration authority.

• Evidence of all state approvals or conditional approvals required to operate a marijuana establishment, including a state registry identification card or registration certificate.

All requirements, procedures, forms and other information are posted at the town’s web site — in the “Citizen Action Center” section, under “Marijuana in Poland.”

For further information, contact the Poland Town Offices at (207) 998-4601.

