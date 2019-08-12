Police say a crash Sunday in Clinton involving a horse-drawn wagon that sent at least three people to the hospital occurred as one of the horses became agitated by an insect bite, shaking its head and breaking its bridle before tearing off about 200 yards down the street with four people in the wagon.

“It was a freak accident — it really was,” said Clinton police Officer Phil Di Luca, who responded to the crash. “There were two large horses carrying a large wagon, and the horse started to get upset. I think it was getting bit by a fly or something like that, and it shook its head, and the bridle broke.

“The driver stepped off (the wagon) to try to repair it, and the horse got upset, and it just took off.”

Original reports were that a loud noise spooked the horses, causing the driver to lose control of them, but DiLuca said that report was inaccurate.

“After the wagon hit the telephone pole, it then hit the car and bounced off the car and hit another telephone pole before coming to rest in the middle of the street,” DiLuca said.

The crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Water Street, which is off Main and Pleasant streets downtown, he said.

DiLuca said the wagon driver was male, and the passengers were all female. The horses were not injured and were led to a trailer soon after the crash, according to DiLuca.

“Unfortunately, four people sustained injury,” he said.

One passenger was taken by LifeFlight helicopter in critical condition to a hospital DiLuca believed to be Maine Medical Center in Portland, though he was not certain; another was taken to a hospital DiLuca thought was in Waterville; a third was hospitalized in the Bangor area. DiLuca said he has not yet been able to reach the fourth passenger to see if she got checked out at a hospital, though he did see her at the scene.

“I talked to her briefly, and she said she was OK,” he said.

DiLuca would not release the names of the driver or the females in the wagon, nor would he release information about their injuries other than to say there were “several broken bones and lacerations.”

“We’ve been asked to respect their privacy,” he said, adding that the victims’ families asked that information not be released.

The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash, and Clinton police are assisting the office, according to DiLuca.

He said a Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office deputy happened to be in the area and was the first emergency worker to arrive at the scene.

“They just happened to be in the right place at the right time,” DiLuca said. “They were right there — boom. We got there within a couple of minutes.”

Calls placed Monday to the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office seeking comment and more information about those injured, including names and ages, were not returned by mid-afternoon.

DiLuca said the car the wagon struck was parked in a driveway on Water Street. The car had minor damage from the crash, he said.

“The telephone pole sustained a lot more damage,” he said. “It is going to have to be replaced.”

He said Central Maine Power was notified of the pole damage and had planned to replace it Monday or Tuesday. The second pole does not require replacement, he said.

A truck driver from Blanchard’s Towing & Repair, in Clinton, was the first person at the scene, and he called 911 when the crash occurred, according to DiLuca.

DiLuca said a lot of debris was scattered on the roadway from the crash, and townspeople helped to clean it up. He confirmed it was not an Amish wagon, describing it, rather, as like those used to transport people at fairs.

“Everyone worked together very well,” he said. “Everyone was concerned and trying to help as much as they could.”

DiLuca was the third official to arrive. He said the Clinton Fire Department responded to the scene, as did several ambulances.

No charges are being filed in the crash, according to DiLuca.

“This was just a freak accident and a weird series of events,” he said.

