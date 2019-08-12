IN BENTON, Sunday at 8:14 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on River Road.

IN CARTHAGE, Sunday at 10:35 a.m., threatening was reported on Highland Drive.

1:03 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on River Road.

1:58 p.m., a fire with a power line down was reported on Goodwin Road.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Sunday at 10:50 a.m., noise was reported on Stinchfield Hill Road.

IN CLINTON, Sunday at 3:37 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Morrison Avenue.

5:38 p.m., a theft was reported on Horseback Road.

7:08 p.m., a vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Water Street.

IN DETROIT, Sunday at 12:14 p.m., shots fired were reported on Main Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 12:32 p.m., a fire with trees down was reported on Nyes Corner Road.

2:46 p.m., a fire was reported on Oakland Road.

Sunday at 9:04 p.m., trespassing was reported on Island Avenue.

9:13 p.m., trespassing was reported on Industrial Road.

9:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Island Avenue.

9:51 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Norridgewock Road.

10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Island Avenue.

10:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Island Avenue.

10:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Island Avenue.

10:55 p.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Skowhegan Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 2:20 p.m., noise was reported on Pleasant Street.

2:27 p.m., fraud was reported on Homestead Lane.

9:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN KINGFIELD, Sunday at 2:26 p.m., a vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Salem Road.

IN MADISON, Monday at 8:40 a.m., a theft was reported on East Madison Road.

8:50 a.m., a theft was reported on East Madison Road.

IN NEW SHARON, Saturday at 4:40 p.m., a vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Mile Hill Road.

Sunday at 1:46 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

Monday at 7:10 a.m., a car-deer crash was reported on Industry Road.

IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 5:51 p.m., a hit-and-run crash was reported on Main Street.

10:21 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Swan Hill Road.

IN PHILLIPS, Sunday at 5:26 p.m., a fire with a power line down was reported on Reeds Mill Road.

IN ROME, Saturday at 6:38 p.m., harassment was reported at Derby Estates.

Sunday at 5:43 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Pond Road.

IN SIDNEY, Friday at 9:16 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Belgrade Road.

Sunday at 7:01 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Interstate 95 southbound.

10:30 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Lewis Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 11:02 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Varney Road.

11:18 a.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Palmer Road.

8:36 p.m., a caller from Union Street reported hearing shots fired.

10:56 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

11:07 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Beech Street.

11:08 p.m., loud noise was reported on Forrest Greene Street.

11:56 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Water Street.

Monday at 6:20 a.m., trespassing was reported at Fairgrounds Market Place.

8:42 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Spring Street.

IN STRONG, Sunday at 6:04 p.m., an assault was reported on PWR Drive.

IN VASSALBORO, Sunday at 6:11 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Duck Pond Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 9:49 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Mathews Avenue.

11:34 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Mathews Avenue.

12:54 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Silver Street.

2:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Drummond Avenue.

2:53 p.m., a vehicle crash involving personal injury was reported near Kennedy Memorial Drive and Carver Street.

3:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on The Concourse.

3:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ticonic Street.

6:14 p.m., a caller from Ticonic Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.

6:22 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at JFK Plaza on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

6:47 p.m., a protection order violation was reported on Gray Street.

9:28 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Collette Street.

10:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street.

11:38 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 9:06 a.m., harassment was reported on Bassett Road.

10:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Danielson Street.

10:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Benton Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Saturday at 1:03 a.m., Adam J. Bailey, 34, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

9:55 p.m., Jagger Robert Bullen, 18, of Wilton, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

Sunday at 2:50 a.m., William Parker, 49, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 10:21 p.m., Jacob R. McDonald, 19, of Oakland, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 10:40 p.m., Lori Roy, 51, of Portland, was arrested on a charge of OUI.

11:23 p.m., Robert M. Pelletier, 52, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of OUI and violating conditions of release.

IN VASSALBORO, Sunday at 6:11 p.m., Jeremy Ross Parker, 39, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

SUMMONSES

IN CHINA, Sunday at 10:39 a.m., Rodney B. Littlefield, 74, of China, was issued a summons on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 12:40 a.m., Evan Jacob Shaw, 18, of China, was issued a summons on a charge of motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over the speed limit.

