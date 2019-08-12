FAIRFIELD — Maine School Administrative District 49 Child Care has announced its participation in the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program.

Meals are available at no separate charge to children ages birth through 18 years without regard to race, color, national origin, age, disability, sex, gender identity, religion, reprisal, and where applicable, political beliefs, marital status, familial or parental status, sexual orientation, or all or part of an individual’s income is derived from any public assistance program, or protected genetic information in employment or in any program or activity conducted or funded by the department.

For more information on participating centers, call the the Fairfield institution at 453-4223 or visit 63 High St.

