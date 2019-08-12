AUGUSTA — Wreaths Across America, a traveling education exhibit, will be at O’Connor Auto Park, 199 Riverside Drive, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, according to a news release from Paul McGuire, O’Connor general manager.

Wreaths Across America is an organization that is dedicated to remembering our fallen heroes and honoring those who serve. Each year they lay wreaths at more than 1,200 cemeteries including Arlington National Cemetery.

The goal of the exhibit is to bring local communities and the military together with education, stories and interactive connections.

Inside the 48-foot trailer, visitors will have an opportunity to explore and honor fallen veterans as well as learn more about Wreaths Across America. Wreaths Across America takes great pride in its mission to Remember, Honor and Teach.

“Nationally, Chevrolet has lent strong support to the organization — supplying vehicles and donating thousands of wreaths,” said Randy Hutchins, owner of O’Connor Auto Park, according to the news release. “Being able to help locally — it really makes me proud to be a Chevrolet dealer.” The mobile Education Exhibit helps local community members develop a deeper understanding and appreciation for the services and sacrifices of our nation’s military. Admission to the exhibit is free.

For more information, contact McGuire, at 622-3191.

