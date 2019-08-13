IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 7:49 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stephen King Drive.
8:34 a.m., theft was reported on North Street.
9:19 a.m., fraud was reported on Water Street.
11:19 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Bennett Street.
11:30 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Franklin Street.
11:31 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Airport Road.
12:39 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Piggery Road.
1:52 p.m., a theft was reported on Water Street.
1:58 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Northern Avenue.
2:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
3:50 p.m., trespassing was reported on Crossing Way.
5:17 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.
5:50 p.m., harassment was reported on State Street.
6:57 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Stony Brook Road.
7:27 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Civic Center Drive.
7:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stephen King Drive.
8:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Northern Avenue.
9:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Southern Avenue.
9:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gage Street.
9:44 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Westwood Road.
9:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Tall Pines Way.
Tuesday at 12:31 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.
IN HALLOWELL, Monday at 5:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
IN RICHMOND, Thursday, Aug. 1 at 7:32 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Alexander Reed Road.
1:27 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Molly Lane.
3:12 p.m., an accident involving injury was reported on Lincoln Street.
4:40 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Brunswick Road.
8:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Road.
Saturday, Aug. 3 at 10:50 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported at Brunswick Avenue and Peaceful Place.
Sunday, Aug. 4 at 5:03 p.m., an animal problem was reported at Brunswick Road and Mansir Lane.
9:30 p.m., a fireworks complaint was reported on South Pleasant Street in Bowdoinham.
Monday, Aug. 5 at 9:21 a.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Langdon Road.
2:56 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Hatch Street.
11:01 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Kimball Street.
Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 8:36 a.m., theft was reported on Lincoln Street.
2:58 p.m., a marine problem was reported at Swan Island.
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 6:43 p.m.,suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.
Thursday at 5:04 p.m, an unattended death was reported on Marston Road.
Friday at 10:52 p.m., animal noise was reported on Hardscrabble Road.
Monday at 9:24 a.m., animal noise was reported on Alexander Reed Road.
IN WINDSOR, Monday at 4:15 .m., harassment was reported on Augusta-Rockland Road.
IN WINTHROP, Monday at 10:02 a.m., a person was reported missing from Green Street.
6:34 p.m., a juvenile problem was reported on Town Hall Lane.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 3:51 p.m., Buddy S. Burton, 38, of Randolph, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and operating a motor vehicle while his license was suspended or revoked following a traffic complaint on Mount Vernon Avenue.
8:38 p.m., Liban A. Beynah, 38, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence following a traffic stop on Eastern Avenue.
IN RICHMOND, Sunday at 12:33 a.m., Kyle Hitchcock, 31, of Bowdoinham, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol) on River Road.
8:17 p.m., Benjamin Langley, 26, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and refusing to sign a summons in Bowdoin.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 2:29 p.m., Nicole L. Randall, 27, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of theft of property valued under $500 following a report of shoplifting on Civic Center Drive.
7:28 p.m., a 27-year-old Augusta man was issued a summons on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license following a 911 hang up on Gage Street.
IN RICHMOND, Friday, Aug. 2 at 11:18 a.m., Donald N. Smith, 28, of Richmond, was issued a summons on a charge of operating after suspension.
11:27 p.m., Elizabeth Boody, 31, of Pownal, was issued a summons on a charge of operating without a license at Front Street and River Road.
Saturday, Aug. 3 at 10:55 a.m., Kade Strout, 25, of Portland, was issued a summons on a charge of illegally attaching registration plates on Main Street.
8:06 p.m., Damien Maura, 34, of Somerville, Massachusetts, was issued a summons on a charge of fishing without a license at Peacock Beach.
Sunday, Aug. 4, Jermoi Frias, 33, of Bowdoinham, was issued a summons on charges of violation conditions of release, operating after suspension and possession of a schedule W drug, 52 doses of LSD.
Friday at 7:03 p.m., Benjamin Milliken, 20, o f West Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of criminal speeding, 87 mph in a 55 mph zone.
Send questions/comments to the editors.