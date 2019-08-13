IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 7:49 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stephen King Drive.

8:34 a.m., theft was reported on North Street.

9:19 a.m., fraud was reported on Water Street.

11:19 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Bennett Street.

11:30 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Franklin Street.

11:31 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Airport Road.

12:39 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Piggery Road.

1:52 p.m., a theft was reported on Water Street.

1:58 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Northern Avenue.

2:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

3:50 p.m., trespassing was reported on Crossing Way.

5:17 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

5:50 p.m., harassment was reported on State Street.

6:57 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Stony Brook Road.

7:27 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Civic Center Drive.

7:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stephen King Drive.

8:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Northern Avenue.

9:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Southern Avenue.

9:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gage Street.

9:44 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Westwood Road.

9:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Tall Pines Way.

Tuesday at 12:31 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

IN HALLOWELL, Monday at 5:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

IN RICHMOND, Thursday, Aug. 1 at 7:32 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Alexander Reed Road.

1:27 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Molly Lane.

3:12 p.m., an accident involving injury was reported on Lincoln Street.

4:40 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Brunswick Road.

8:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Road.

Saturday, Aug. 3 at 10:50 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported at Brunswick Avenue and Peaceful Place.

Sunday, Aug. 4 at 5:03 p.m., an animal problem was reported at Brunswick Road and Mansir Lane.

9:30 p.m., a fireworks complaint was reported on South Pleasant Street in Bowdoinham.

Monday, Aug. 5 at 9:21 a.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Langdon Road.

2:56 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Hatch Street.

11:01 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Kimball Street.

Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 8:36 a.m., theft was reported on Lincoln Street.

2:58 p.m., a marine problem was reported at Swan Island.

Wednesday, Aug. 7, 6:43 p.m.,suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.

Thursday at 5:04 p.m, an unattended death was reported on Marston Road.

Friday at 10:52 p.m., animal noise was reported on Hardscrabble Road.

Monday at 9:24 a.m., animal noise was reported on Alexander Reed Road.

IN WINDSOR, Monday at 4:15 .m., harassment was reported on Augusta-Rockland Road.

IN WINTHROP, Monday at 10:02 a.m., a person was reported missing from Green Street.

6:34 p.m., a juvenile problem was reported on Town Hall Lane.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 3:51 p.m., Buddy S. Burton, 38, of Randolph, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and operating a motor vehicle while his license was suspended or revoked following a traffic complaint on Mount Vernon Avenue.

8:38 p.m., Liban A. Beynah, 38, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence following a traffic stop on Eastern Avenue.

IN RICHMOND, Sunday at 12:33 a.m., Kyle Hitchcock, 31, of Bowdoinham, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol) on River Road.

8:17 p.m., Benjamin Langley, 26, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and refusing to sign a summons in Bowdoin.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 2:29 p.m., Nicole L. Randall, 27, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of theft of property valued under $500 following a report of shoplifting on Civic Center Drive.

7:28 p.m., a 27-year-old Augusta man was issued a summons on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license following a 911 hang up on Gage Street.

IN RICHMOND, Friday, Aug. 2 at 11:18 a.m., Donald N. Smith, 28, of Richmond, was issued a summons on a charge of operating after suspension.

11:27 p.m., Elizabeth Boody, 31, of Pownal, was issued a summons on a charge of operating without a license at Front Street and River Road.

Saturday, Aug. 3 at 10:55 a.m., Kade Strout, 25, of Portland, was issued a summons on a charge of illegally attaching registration plates on Main Street.

8:06 p.m., Damien Maura, 34, of Somerville, Massachusetts, was issued a summons on a charge of fishing without a license at Peacock Beach.

Sunday, Aug. 4, Jermoi Frias, 33, of Bowdoinham, was issued a summons on charges of violation conditions of release, operating after suspension and possession of a schedule W drug, 52 doses of LSD.

Friday at 7:03 p.m., Benjamin Milliken, 20, o f West Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of criminal speeding, 87 mph in a 55 mph zone.

