IN ANSON, Monday at 6:05 p.m., vandalism was reported on Main Street.

9:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hilltop Road.

Tuesday at 6:57 a.m., an all-terrain vehicle or snowmobile problem was reported on North Main Street.

IN CAMBRIDGE, Monday at 6:36 p.m., a caller from Harmony Road reported a scam.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Monday at 9:14 p.m., noise was reported on Stinchfield Hill Road.

IN CLINTON, Monday at 12:38 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Channing Place.

6:50 p.m., a vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Interstate 95.

Tuesday at 1:33 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Diamond Avenue.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 3:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gagnon Road.

8:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

11:30 p.m., loud noise was reported on Newhall Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 10:57 a.m., vandalism or criminal mischief was reported near Main and Front streets.

At noon, harassment was reported on Broadway.

7:46 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

8:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dunham Road.

10:47 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

IN INDUSTRY, Monday at 10:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Industry Road.

IN MADISON, Monday at 7:05 p.m., a caller from River Road reported a scam.

IN NEW SHARON, Monday at 10:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Starks Road.

IN OAKLAND, Monday at 8:07 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Belgrade Road.

10:23 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Summer Street.

9:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Robin Hood Lane.

Tuesday at 4:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Thomasville Road.

IN PALMYRA, Tuesday at 5:25 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Oxbow Road.

IN PHILLIPS, Monday at 9:04 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Russell Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Monday at 10:19 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Canaan Road.

IN ST. ALBANS, Monday at 10:44 a.m., a caller from Magoon Road reported a scam.

Tuesday at 5:46 a.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Corinna Road.

IN SIDNEY, Monday at 11:14 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lewis Road.

Tuesday at 2:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Red Cedar Lane.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 11 a.m., harassment was reported on Family Circle.

11:02 a.m., a caller from Norridgewock Avenue reported a scam.

5:06 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at Fairgrounds Market Place.

5:51 p.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Winter Street.

6:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Indian Ridge.

7:14 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Front Street.

11:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Island Avenue.

Tuesday at 12:20 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Weston Court.

6:11 a.m., a violation of bail was reported on Walnut Street.

7:03 a.m., vandalism was reported on Hathaway Street.

IN SOLON, Monday at 8:36 p.m., a fire with trees down was reported on Parkman Hill Road.

IN THE FORKS, Monday at 10:51 a.m., vandalism was reported on U.S. Route 201.

5:31 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Troutdale Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 7:53 a.m., a theft was reported on Pleasant Street.

9:19 a.m., harassment was reported on Eustis Parkway.

9:47 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

11:27 a.m., sex offenses were reported on Western Avenue.

11:52 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Bartlett Street.

12:58 p.m., harassment was reported on College Avenue.

2:38 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Elm Street.

3:12 p.m., a protection order was served on Bartlett Street.

3:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

3:30 p.m., harassment was reported on Crestwood Drive.

4:40 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Gold Street.

5:03 p.m., a protection order was served on Western Avenue.

6:32 p.m., noise was reported on Summer Street.

7:17 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Main Street.

7:22 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Elm Street.

7:38 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Burleigh Street.

8:07 p.m., a caller from Carver Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.

9:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Messalonskee Avenue.

9:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Highwood Street.

10:29 p.m., noise was reported on Crestwood Drive.

10:56 p.m., noise was reported on Crestwood Drive.

11 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Carrean Street.

IN WELD, Monday at 2:51 p.m., a lost hiker was reported on Bald Mountain.

IN WILTON, Monday at 6:08 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Weld Road.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 11:04 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Clinton Avenue.

4:43 p.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Partridge Lane.

11:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Heywood Drive.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 12:42 a.m., Christopher Paul Burke, 60, of Solon, was arrested on a charge of operating under a foreign license suspended or revoked.

6:34 a.m., Jordan Peter Sirois, 25, of Sidney, was arrested on two warrants.

7:47 p.m., Cory J. Hutchinson, 32, of Wilton, was arrested on charges of violating condition of release and false inspection.

7:23 p.m., Charlotte Rose Randall, 64, of Farmington, was arrested on a warrant.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 10:31 a.m., Ronald Milton Grover, 64, of North Anson, was arrested on a probation hold.

5:50 p.m., Branden H. Ricker, 41, of Knox, was arrested on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, operating after revocation, failure to stop motor vehicle, failure to register vehicle, violating condition of release and unpaid fines.

5:51 p.m., Bobby Dean Berry, 24, of New York City, was arrested on charges of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs and criminal forfeiture of property.

