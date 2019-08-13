NORWAY — According to Norway Police Officer James Ventresca, an argument between a homeowner and occupants of a car parked on Route 118 got messy Tuesday.

Ventresca said the landowner confronted two people that were on his property on 61 Lake Road after they dumped food on the ground. The landowner confronted them, and got into a argument. He asked the two to pick up the dumped food. They refused.

“The landowner decided that when she didn’t pick up garbage, he threw the garbage back at her,” said Ventresca. Initial scanner traffic indicated that the garbage was thrown through the window of a car, and also specifically indicated that the thrown food was a salad.

Ventresca said no one was charged in the incident, but multiple warnings were issued.

