IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 6:14 a.m., a past burglary was reported on Turkey Lane.

6:37 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Northern Avenue.

7:17 a.m., a dog bite was reported on Union Street.

8:22 a.m., a loose dog was reported on Hospital Street.

8:50 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Bolton Hill Road.

9:37 a.m., fraud was reported on Hummingbird Circle.

10:34 a.m., fraud was reported on Water Street.

10:41 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported at Debra’s Place.

12:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Road.

1:05 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Murray Street.

1:13 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Whitten Road.

1:53 p.m., fraud was reported on Water Street.

2:37 p.m., a car accident with personal injury was reported near Old Belgrade Road and Northern Avenue.

2:41 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Western Avenue.

3:09 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Western Avenue.

5:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Noyes Court.

7:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

7:15 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Bangor Lane.

7:40 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

8:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cumberland Street.

8:54 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Lafayette Street.

10:24 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

11:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Crossing Way.

11:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

Wednesday at 12:24 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Northern Avenue.

3:53 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

IN CHELSEA, Tuesday at 8:41 a.m., an assault was reported on Spurwink Drive.

7:31 p.m., theft was reported on Windsor Road.

IN CHINA, Tuesday at 4:45 p.m., a car accident with personal injury was reported on Route 3.

IN RANDOLPH, Tuesday at 7:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pearl Harbor Bridge.

IN VASSALBORO, Wednesday at 12:47 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Riverside Drive.

IN WINDSOR, Tuesday at 8:29 a.m., criminal threatening was reported on Stewart Lane.

6:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ridge Road.

IN WINTHROP, Tuesday at 6:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Route 202.

10:12 p.m., a juvenile problem was reported on Main Street.

Wednesday at 2:28 a.m., theft was reported on Route 202.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 12:31 p.m., Nathaniel P. Smith, 33, of Lewiston, was arrested on three outstanding warrants and a charge of theft, elevated by two prior convictions, following a reported theft on Cony Street.

4:10 p.m., Alisha L. Jamieson, 25, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant on Mud Mill Road.

Wednesday at 12:32 a.m., Randal S. Horr, 59, of Rumford, was arrested on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license, violating conditions of his release and operating a vehicle without a license following a traffic stop near Northern Avenue and Bond Street.

IN WHITEFIELD, Sunday, Robert D. King, Jr., 54, of Whitefield, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault on Mills Road.

SUMMONS

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 3:52 p.m., Brooke V. Fritz, 21, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of theft, elevated by two prior convictions, following a traffic stop on Northern Avenue.

