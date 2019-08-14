IN ANSON, Tuesday at 3:28 p.m., an all-terrain vehicle or snowmobile problem was reported on Church Street.

IN ATHENS, Tuesday at 4:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Harmony Road.

IN BENTON, Tuesday at 1:58 p.m., fraud offenses were reported on School Drive.

IN CANAAN, Tuesday at 12:10 p.m., a caller from Main Street reported a scam.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Tuesday at 6:55 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Wilton Road.

IN CHINA, Tuesday at 4:45 p.m., a vehicle crash involving injury was reported on U.S. Route 3.

8:25 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Evergreen Drive.

IN CORNVILLE, Tuesday at 3:15 p.m., a fire with trees down was reported on West Ridge Road.

IN DETROIT, Tuesday at 9:50 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported on Main Street.

12:31 p.m., a violation of bail was reported on South Main Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 8:13 a.m., vandalism was reported on Summit Street.

11:45 a.m., harassment was reported on Summit Street.

8:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ohio Hill Road.

Also at 8:49 p.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Skowhegan Road.

10:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kelley Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 5:59 p.m., a road hazard was reported on Fairbanks Road.

IN FREEMAN TOWNSHIP, Tuesday at 1:06 p.m., a burglary was reported on Baker Hill Road.

IN HARTLAND, Tuesday at 9:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Academy Street.

Wednesday at 5:31 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Blake Street.

IN NEW SHARON, Tuesday at 10:34 a.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

2:09 p.m., vandalism or criminal mischief was reported on Starks Road.

11:09 p.m., a burglary was reported on Smith Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Tuesday at 5:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Frederick Corner Road.

10:52 p.m., harassment was reported on Mechanic Street.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 2:15 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Hill Street.

IN RANGELEY, Tuesday at 11:04 a.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Lynn Way.

IN ROME, Tuesday at 9:23 a.m., an assault was reported on Derby Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 9:36 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

11:29 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Fairview Avenue.

2:18 p.m., a theft was reported on Water Street.

2:55 p.m., an assault was reported on Water Street.

3:13 p.m., a caller from Greenwood Avenue reported a scam.

9:35 p.m., a disturbance was reported at Fairgrounds Market Place.

Wednesday at 8:36 a.m., trespassing was reported on Madison Avenue.

IN VASSALBORO, Wednesday at 12:47 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Riverside Drive.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 7:28 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Boutelle Avenue.

7:53 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

8:02 a.m., a caller from Drummond Avenue reported a person was missing.

8:45 a.m., a vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Main Street.

8:50 a.m., a theft was reported on Harris Street.

9:15 a.m., a theft was reported on Crestwood Drive.

6:26 p.m., a caller from North Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.

7:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

8 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Main Street.

8:43 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Pleasant Street.

11:20 p.m., noise was reported at Head of Falls off Front Street.

Wednesday at 2:19 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Court.

4:47 a.m., a burglary was reported on Redington Street.

4:54 a.m., a caller from Gray Avenue reported an unwanted person on the premises.

IN WILTON, Tuesday at 4:22 p.m., vandalism or criminal mischief was reported on Main Street.

5:51 p.m., a vehicle crash involving injury was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 9 a.m., Logan Stephen Welch, 23, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

9:20 a.m., Wilton Alston Merchant, Jr., 35, of Jonesport, was arrested on three warrants.

4:49 p.m., Chad Paul Goodhart, 29, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 4:51 p.m., Charles J. Ayres, 46, of Athens, was arrested on six warrants.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 7:52 a.m., Richard Shieve, 66, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of burglary and theft.

4 p.m., Luis Montanez, 42, of Waterville, was arrested on three counts of aggravated trafficking, as well as aggravated furnishing.

5:30 p.m., Gregory Hammerbeck, 47, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

8:40 p.m., Nathan Dumont, 36, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and criminal mischief.

10:11 p.m., Matthew Pratt, 32, of Oakland, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.

Wednesday at 12:01 a.m., Angelina Sinclair, 29, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of refusing to submit.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: