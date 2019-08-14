WILTON — A local man was injured Tuesday afternoon after the ATV he was driving struck a railing on an old trestle bridge on the Whistle Stop Trail, and it and the driver went over the side, dropping about 15 feet to the rocks.

The ATV, which was heading south on the trail and failed to negotiate the bridge, landed on its four wheels and driver Keith Fair, 39, landed beside it on the rocks in a dry creek bed, Maine Game Warden Kris MacCabe said. The ATV was the second in a line of three ATVs.

The bridge is behind the Big Apple store on U.S. Route 2 and crosses over Meadow Brook, which dumps into Wilson Stream.

Fair complained of a hip injury and soreness of his lower body, MacCabe said.

He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

He was taken by a NorthStar EMS ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington. Wilton police and fire rescue departments assisted at the scene of the crash reported at 5:51 p.m.

A contributing factor in the crash was inexperience, MacCabe said. It was only Fair’s third time on an ATV, he said.

The bridge received minor damage, MacCabe said, and members of the Western Maine ATV Club were going out to look at the bridge.

