A group of Great Diamond Island residents are exploring whether to break away from the city of Portland and create a new town.

The Great Diamond Island Exploratory Committee said Thursday morning that it has gathered the required number of signatures to begin the legal process that could result in secession from Portland. It needed to get the signatures of more than half of the 75 registered voters who reside on the Casco Bay island.

Portland has 30 days to certify the signatures on the island’s petition.

The secession process would begin with the exploratory committee studying the costs and benefits and would include negotiations with the city before seeking permission from the State Legislature to move forward with a local referendum.

“Our residents are concerned that the issues facing our small island community are deemed unimportant by the city and the (more than) $2 million of annual property taxes collected from GDI property owners is significantly larger than the small amount spent by the city on providing services to GDI each year,” Matt Hoffner, a co-chair of the Exploratory committee said in a news release. “The feeling among residents is that this is more than just a money issue, it truly is a cultural difference between the needs and priorities of a large city and the needs and priorities of a small island community.”

Chris Mooney, the other co-chair, said: “We are looking forward to sitting with the city and we are hopeful that they will respond positively to the issues we raise.”

Secession from mainland cities and towns is a frequent topic of discussion in Casco Bay’s year-round island communities. Long Island and Chebeague Island are now independent municipalities after successful secession efforts. Peaks Islanders have periodically weighed secession from Portland, but have never followed through.

This story will be updated.

