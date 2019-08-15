IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 8:10 a.m., prostitution was reported on Community Drive.

8:43 a.m., a loose dog was reported on Route 105.

8:46 a.m., theft was reported on Weeks Mills Road.

10:24 a.m., an attempted burglary was reported on Washington Street.

11:23 a.m., police recovered needles on Center Street.

12:16 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Pleasant Street.

12:17 p.m., a stray cat was reported on Capitol Street.

1:33 p.m., a disturbance was reported near Kendall Street and Northern Avenue.

2:20 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Page Street.

4:43 p.m., an overdose was reported on Civic Center Drive.

4:47 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Cony Street.

7:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Church Hill Road.

7:06 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Kendall Street.

9:07 p.m., fraud was reported on Xavier Loop.

9:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Riverside Drive.

9:45 p.m., a wild animal problem was reported on Eastern Avenue.

10:44 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.

10:59 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Blair Road.

11:27 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Washington Street.

1:51 p.m., a wild animal problem was reported on Green Street.

IN HALLOWELL, Thursday at 1:06 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Hillcrest Street.

IN WINTHROP, Wednesday at 6:50 p.m., fraud was reported on Route 202.

8:10 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Maine Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 9:08 p.m., Brian Coutu, 30, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating probation following a probation check on Water Street.

IN WINDSOR, Aug. 5, Travis Arbour, 26, of Windsor, was arrested on four outstanding warrants following a traffic stop on Route 32.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 8:29 p.m., a 33-year-old Augusta woman was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, elevated by one prior conviction, following a traffic stop near Riverside Drive and Route 3 East.

IN CHELSEA, Aug. 9, Tonya Bickford, 42, of Augusta, was issued a summons on charges of leaving the scene of a car accident, failure to report an accident, and sale and use of drug paraphernalia following a report of an overturned vehicle on Route 17.

IN GARDINER, Aug. 10, A 29-year-old Belmont man was issued a summons on a charge of operating after license suspension following a traffic stop on Interstate 295.

IN WINDSOR, Aug. 7, a 42-year-old Whitefield man was issued a summons on charges of operating after license suspension and operating with a license that has been expired more than 90 days following a traffic stop on Route 17.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: