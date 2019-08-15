IN ALBION, Wednesday at 4:55 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Libby Hill Road.

IN CAMBRIDGE, Wednesday at 6:09 p.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Parkman Woods Road.

IN CANAAN, Wednesday at 6:29 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 2:24 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Hinckley Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 10:54 a.m., vandalism was reported on Lawrence Avenue.

12:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

1:26 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Damascus Road.

1:53 p.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Montcalm Street.

6:09 p.m., a disturbance was reported on High Street.

9:26 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winter Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 1:40 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Davis Road.

7 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.

7:56 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Fairbanks Road.

9:08 p.m., trespassing was reported on Titcomb Hill Road.

IN HARTLAND, Wednesday at 9:22 a.m., harassment was reported on Blake Street.

2:04 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Brown Road.

4:46 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Cambridge Road.

Thursday, 7:52 a.m., harassment was reported on Carson Hill Road.

IN INDUSTRY, Wednesday at 11:28 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Tardy Road.

IN JACKMAN, Wednesday at 10:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Wednesday at 8:09 p.m., a structure fire from an explosion was reported on East Madison Road.

IN NEW VINEYARD, Wednesday at 7:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on New Vineyard Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Wednesday at 9:41 a.m., harassment was reported on Airport Road.

7:15 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 2:35 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 7:39 p.m., threatening was reported on Somerset Avenue.

Thursday, 8:49 a.m., mischief was reported on Hamilton Terrace.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 10:25 a.m., harassment was reported on Back Road.

12:18 p.m., harassment was reported on McClellan Street.

3:07 p.m., a scam complaint was made on North Avenue.

4:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Front Street.

9 p.m., trespassing was reported on Madison Avenue.

10:53 p.m., trespassing was reported on Madison Avenue.

Thursday, 6:22 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Avenue.

9:31 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.

IN SMITHFIELD, Wednesday at 10:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lake View Drive.

IN ST. ALBANS, Wednesday at 12:39 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Hartland Road.

IN STRONG, Wednesday at 9:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Farmington Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 11:33 a.m., theft was reported on Highwood Street.

11:41 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Colby Street.

12:17 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

12:52 p.m., theft was reported on Ticonic Street.

1 p.m., harassment was reported on Pleasant Court.

1:06 p.m., harassment was reported on Oak Street.

4:36 p.m., assault was reported on Elm Street.

3:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

4:56 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Prospect Street.

5:07 p.m., a fight was reported on Elm Street.

6:22 p.m., threatening was reported on Green Street.

9:57 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on College Avenue.

IN WELD, Wednesday at 12:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Center Hill Road.

IN WILTON, Wednesday at 4:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 7:28 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Danielson Street.

10:17 a.m., a burglary was reported on Clinton Avenue.

12:31 p.m., harassment was reported on Bellevue Street.

3:30 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Monument Street.

6:26 p.m., harassment was reported on Bellevue Street.

6:58 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Dallaire Street.

10:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dallaire Street.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 3:08 p.m., Roger J. Ames, 56, of Weld, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

6:35 p.m., Aaron Glenn McKusick, 45, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

9:17 p.m., Eugene Douglas Wolf, 68, of Farmington, was arrested on a probation hold.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 9:58 a.m., Brock C. Peters, 24, of Fairfield, was arrested on three charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

10:43 a.m., Alivia Lee Gordon, 21, of Waterville, was arrested on two charges of aggravated trafficking of a scheduled drug, one charge of unlawful furnishing of a scheduled drug and one charge of possession of a scheduled drug.

10:57 a.m., Ryley Todd O’Brien, 21, of Winslow, was arrested on two charges of aggravated trafficking of a scheduled drug, two charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and one charge of violating condition of release.

4:24 p.m., Quincy James McLaughlin, 26, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 9:45 p.m., Donald J. Veilleux II, 36, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: