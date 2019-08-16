IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 7:44 a.m., an animal well-being check was made on Union Street.

9:38 a.m., a burglary was reported on Thompson Street.

10:17 a.m., a loose dog was reported on Riverside Drive.

10:20 a.m., a well-being check was made on Boothby Street.

10:42 a.m., harassment was reported on Child Street.

10:48 a.m., a loose dog was reported on Riverside Drive.

11:14 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sherwood Drive.

11:32 a.m., indecency was reported on Winthrop Street.

12:13 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

12:34 p.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Western Avenue.

1 p.m., harassment was reported on Northern Avenue.

3:39 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Washington Street.

3:51 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Stephen King Drive.

4:27 p.m., a well-being check for an animal was made on Stephen King Drive.

5:15 p.m., terrorizing was reported on Laurel Street.

5:20 p.m., harassment was reported on State Street.

5:46 p.m., harassment was reported on Blair Road.

6:16 p.m., a theft was reported on Western Avenue.

7:06 p.m., a well-being check was made on Medical Center Parkway.

7:50 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

8:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Windy Street.

9:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

9:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Windy Street.

10 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Commercial Street.

10:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Eastern Avenue and Spring Road.

10:53 p.m., a stray cat was reported on State Street.

Friday at 12:11 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Summer Street.

12:43 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Turkey Lane.

1:29 a.m., a well-being check was made on Water Street.

2:08 a.m., a well-being check was made on Turkey Lane.

6:28 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.

IN CHINA, Thursday at 9:54 a.m., a theft was reported on Hannaford Drive.

11:05 a.m., a theft was reported on Route 3 Road.

11:22 p.m., a well-being check was made on Lakeview Drive.

IN HALLOWELL, Thursday at 9:04 a.m., property was recovered on Front Street.

11:37 a.m., a stray cat was reported on Balsam Drive.

2:24 p.m., indecency was reported on Water Street.

IN WINTHROP, Thursday at 5:50 p.m., a suspicious activity was reported on Charles Street.

6:38 p.m., a well-being check was made on Buzzell Drive.

ARREST

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 8:18 p.m., Linwood M. Perkins, 58, of Augusta was arrested on the charges of operating under the influence of drugs and for unlawful possession of a scheduled drug following a well-being check on Civic Center Drive.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 8:33 a.m., a summons was issued to a 49-year-old Wayne man for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended or revoked license following a traffic stop on Mount Vernon Avenue.

11:57 a.m., a 31-year-old Carthage woman was issued a summons for theft by unauthorized taking or transfer in an amount no more than $500 following a report of shoplifting on Civic Center Drive.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: