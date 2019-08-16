IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 7:44 a.m., an animal well-being check was made on Union Street.
9:38 a.m., a burglary was reported on Thompson Street.
10:17 a.m., a loose dog was reported on Riverside Drive.
10:20 a.m., a well-being check was made on Boothby Street.
10:42 a.m., harassment was reported on Child Street.
10:48 a.m., a loose dog was reported on Riverside Drive.
11:14 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sherwood Drive.
11:32 a.m., indecency was reported on Winthrop Street.
12:13 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.
12:34 p.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Western Avenue.
1 p.m., harassment was reported on Northern Avenue.
3:39 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Washington Street.
3:51 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Stephen King Drive.
4:27 p.m., a well-being check for an animal was made on Stephen King Drive.
5:15 p.m., terrorizing was reported on Laurel Street.
5:20 p.m., harassment was reported on State Street.
5:46 p.m., harassment was reported on Blair Road.
6:16 p.m., a theft was reported on Western Avenue.
7:06 p.m., a well-being check was made on Medical Center Parkway.
7:50 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.
8:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Windy Street.
9:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.
9:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Windy Street.
10 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Commercial Street.
10:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Eastern Avenue and Spring Road.
10:53 p.m., a stray cat was reported on State Street.
Friday at 12:11 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Summer Street.
12:43 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Turkey Lane.
1:29 a.m., a well-being check was made on Water Street.
2:08 a.m., a well-being check was made on Turkey Lane.
6:28 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.
IN CHINA, Thursday at 9:54 a.m., a theft was reported on Hannaford Drive.
11:05 a.m., a theft was reported on Route 3 Road.
11:22 p.m., a well-being check was made on Lakeview Drive.
IN HALLOWELL, Thursday at 9:04 a.m., property was recovered on Front Street.
11:37 a.m., a stray cat was reported on Balsam Drive.
2:24 p.m., indecency was reported on Water Street.
IN WINTHROP, Thursday at 5:50 p.m., a suspicious activity was reported on Charles Street.
6:38 p.m., a well-being check was made on Buzzell Drive.
ARREST
IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 8:18 p.m., Linwood M. Perkins, 58, of Augusta was arrested on the charges of operating under the influence of drugs and for unlawful possession of a scheduled drug following a well-being check on Civic Center Drive.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 8:33 a.m., a summons was issued to a 49-year-old Wayne man for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended or revoked license following a traffic stop on Mount Vernon Avenue.
11:57 a.m., a 31-year-old Carthage woman was issued a summons for theft by unauthorized taking or transfer in an amount no more than $500 following a report of shoplifting on Civic Center Drive.
