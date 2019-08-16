WATERVILLE — Kennebec Valley Community Action Program has announced its participation in the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program. Meals are available at no separate charge to enrolled children ages birth through 6 years without regard to race, color, national origin, age, disability, sex, gender identity, religion, reprisal, and where applicable, political beliefs, marital status, familial or parental status, sexual orientation, or all or part of an individual’s income is derived from any public assistance program, or protected genetic information in employment or in any program or activity conducted or funded by the department, according to a news release from KVCAP.

To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at ascr.usda.gov, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form.

For more information, call 859-1500 or visit KVCAP at 97 Water St.

