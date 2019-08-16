IN ANSON, Thursday at 8:11 p.m., debris was reported in the roadway on River Road.

IN CAMBRIDGE, Thursday at 9:07 p.m., a burglary was reported in progress on North Road.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Thursday at 9:17 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Horseshoe Pond Road.

9:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Borough Road.

IN CHINA, Thursday at 9:54 a.m., a theft was reported on Hannaford Drive.

11:05 p.m., a theft was reported on U.S. Route 3.

11:14 a.m., a shoplifter was reported on U.S. Route 3.

IN CLINTON, Thursday at 1:13 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Morrison Avenue.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 12:40 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

7:05 p.m., a theft was reported on Norridgewock Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 4:37 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Main Street.

1:15 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Franklin Avenue.

1:51 p.m., threatening was reported on High Street at University of Maine.

2:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stewart Avenue.

3:16 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Wilton Road.

4:26 p.m., a caller from Wilton Road requested a person be removed from the premises.

4:56 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Savage Road.

6:44 p.m., harassment was reported on High Street.

6:53 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Moore Avenue.

7:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Broadway.

8:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.

9:34 p.m., threatening was reported on Marvel Street.

Friday at 3:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Orchard Street.

6 a.m., a car-deer crash was reported on Whittier Road.

IN HARTLAND, Thursday at 3:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Commercial Street.

IN MADISON, Thursday at 4:41 p.m., a burglary was reported on Main Street.

8:50 p.m., harassment was reported on Weston Avenue.

IN MOSCOW, Thursday at 11:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Donigan Road.

IN NEW SHARON, Thursday at 10:18 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 10:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ferry Road.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 7:26 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Smithfield Road.

8:02 a.m., a theft was reported on Municipal Drive.

9:23 a.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Fairfield Street.

12:40 p.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Center Street.

2:16 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Old Waterville Road.

5:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Heath Street.

5:46 p.m., a caller from Heron Cove reported a person was missing.

IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 7:16 a.m., vandalism was reported on Pooler Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at noon, threatening was reported on Fairview Avenue.

4:06 p.m., a caller from Harvey’s Park reported a scam.

6:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

6:50 p.m., mischief was reported on Constitution Avenue.

8 p.m., trespassing was reported at Fairgrounds Market Place.

10:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 9:22 a.m., a shoplifter was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

11:35 a.m., a caller from Gold Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.

12:05 p.m., a protection order was served on High Street.

12:24 p.m., harassment was reported on The Concourse.

12:51 p.m., a caller from Elm Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.

1:59 p.m., a fight was reported at Veterans Memorial Park on Elm Street.

2:55 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on North Street.

3:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Temple Street.

3:44 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at Elm Plaza.

3:48 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported near Brook and Main streets.

4 p.m., an assault was reported at Veterans Memorial Park on Elm Street.

4:01 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

6:12 p.m., noise was reported on Summer Street.

9 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winter Street.

Friday at 5:37 a.m., wires were reported down on Sherwin Street.

IN WELD, Thursday at 9:49 p.m., a power line was reported down on East Brook Lane.

IN WILTON, Thursday at 2:57 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Weld Road.

5:21 p.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 12:06 p.m., a protection order was served on Abbott Road.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 5:30 p.m., Miguel Manuel Visuano, 34, of Strong, was arrested on a probation hold, as well as a charge of domestic violence assault.

6:27 p.m., Brent A. Freve, 25, of Lewiston, was arrested on a warrant.

7:30 p.m., Kya R. Ruprecht, 18, of Wilton, was arrested on two warrants.

8:43 p.m., Ricky G. Tompkins, 46, of Livermore Falls, was arrested on a warrant.

10:50 p.m., Devon J. Pease, 26, of Farmington, was arrested on a probation hold, as well as charges of violating condition of release and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 10:07 a.m., Kevin S. Strout, 49, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of refusing to submit to arrest or detention and assault.

2:34 p.m., Tarra McKinnon, 38, of Madison, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, failing to make oral or written accident report and driving to endanger.

8:38 p.m., Gradyn Matthew Dyer, 22, listed as transient, was arrested on a probation revocation.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 6:44 p.m., John Willey, 37, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

SUMMONSES

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 2:55 p.m., Robert Williamson, 60, of Waterville, was summoned on a charge of criminal mischief.

11:38 p.m., Vanessa J. Sullivan, 39, of Winslow, was summoned on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked and violating condition of release.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 9:13 p.m., Richard Joseph Roberge, 36, of Winslow, was summoned on a charge of violating condition of release.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
franklin county maine, kennebec county maine, police log, somerset county maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.