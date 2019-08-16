IN ANSON, Thursday at 8:11 p.m., debris was reported in the roadway on River Road.
IN CAMBRIDGE, Thursday at 9:07 p.m., a burglary was reported in progress on North Road.
IN CHESTERVILLE, Thursday at 9:17 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Horseshoe Pond Road.
9:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Borough Road.
IN CHINA, Thursday at 9:54 a.m., a theft was reported on Hannaford Drive.
11:05 p.m., a theft was reported on U.S. Route 3.
11:14 a.m., a shoplifter was reported on U.S. Route 3.
IN CLINTON, Thursday at 1:13 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Morrison Avenue.
IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 12:40 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.
7:05 p.m., a theft was reported on Norridgewock Road.
IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 4:37 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Main Street.
1:15 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Franklin Avenue.
1:51 p.m., threatening was reported on High Street at University of Maine.
2:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stewart Avenue.
3:16 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Wilton Road.
4:26 p.m., a caller from Wilton Road requested a person be removed from the premises.
4:56 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Savage Road.
6:44 p.m., harassment was reported on High Street.
6:53 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Moore Avenue.
7:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Broadway.
8:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.
9:34 p.m., threatening was reported on Marvel Street.
Friday at 3:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Orchard Street.
6 a.m., a car-deer crash was reported on Whittier Road.
IN HARTLAND, Thursday at 3:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Commercial Street.
IN MADISON, Thursday at 4:41 p.m., a burglary was reported on Main Street.
8:50 p.m., harassment was reported on Weston Avenue.
IN MOSCOW, Thursday at 11:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Donigan Road.
IN NEW SHARON, Thursday at 10:18 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Farmington Falls Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 10:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ferry Road.
IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 7:26 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Smithfield Road.
8:02 a.m., a theft was reported on Municipal Drive.
9:23 a.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Fairfield Street.
12:40 p.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Center Street.
2:16 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Old Waterville Road.
5:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Heath Street.
5:46 p.m., a caller from Heron Cove reported a person was missing.
IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 7:16 a.m., vandalism was reported on Pooler Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at noon, threatening was reported on Fairview Avenue.
4:06 p.m., a caller from Harvey’s Park reported a scam.
6:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
6:50 p.m., mischief was reported on Constitution Avenue.
8 p.m., trespassing was reported at Fairgrounds Market Place.
10:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 9:22 a.m., a shoplifter was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
11:35 a.m., a caller from Gold Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.
12:05 p.m., a protection order was served on High Street.
12:24 p.m., harassment was reported on The Concourse.
12:51 p.m., a caller from Elm Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.
1:59 p.m., a fight was reported at Veterans Memorial Park on Elm Street.
2:55 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on North Street.
3:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Temple Street.
3:44 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at Elm Plaza.
3:48 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported near Brook and Main streets.
4 p.m., an assault was reported at Veterans Memorial Park on Elm Street.
4:01 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.
6:12 p.m., noise was reported on Summer Street.
9 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winter Street.
Friday at 5:37 a.m., wires were reported down on Sherwin Street.
IN WELD, Thursday at 9:49 p.m., a power line was reported down on East Brook Lane.
IN WILTON, Thursday at 2:57 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Weld Road.
5:21 p.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.
IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 12:06 p.m., a protection order was served on Abbott Road.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 5:30 p.m., Miguel Manuel Visuano, 34, of Strong, was arrested on a probation hold, as well as a charge of domestic violence assault.
6:27 p.m., Brent A. Freve, 25, of Lewiston, was arrested on a warrant.
7:30 p.m., Kya R. Ruprecht, 18, of Wilton, was arrested on two warrants.
8:43 p.m., Ricky G. Tompkins, 46, of Livermore Falls, was arrested on a warrant.
10:50 p.m., Devon J. Pease, 26, of Farmington, was arrested on a probation hold, as well as charges of violating condition of release and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 10:07 a.m., Kevin S. Strout, 49, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of refusing to submit to arrest or detention and assault.
2:34 p.m., Tarra McKinnon, 38, of Madison, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, failing to make oral or written accident report and driving to endanger.
8:38 p.m., Gradyn Matthew Dyer, 22, listed as transient, was arrested on a probation revocation.
IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 6:44 p.m., John Willey, 37, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.
SUMMONSES
IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 2:55 p.m., Robert Williamson, 60, of Waterville, was summoned on a charge of criminal mischief.
11:38 p.m., Vanessa J. Sullivan, 39, of Winslow, was summoned on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked and violating condition of release.
IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 9:13 p.m., Richard Joseph Roberge, 36, of Winslow, was summoned on a charge of violating condition of release.
