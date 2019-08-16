IN ANSON, Thursday at 8:11 p.m., debris was reported in the roadway on River Road.

IN CAMBRIDGE, Thursday at 9:07 p.m., a burglary was reported in progress on North Road.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Thursday at 9:17 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Horseshoe Pond Road.

9:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Borough Road.

IN CHINA, Thursday at 9:54 a.m., a theft was reported on Hannaford Drive.

11:05 p.m., a theft was reported on U.S. Route 3.

11:14 a.m., a shoplifter was reported on U.S. Route 3.

IN CLINTON, Thursday at 1:13 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Morrison Avenue.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 12:40 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

7:05 p.m., a theft was reported on Norridgewock Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 4:37 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Main Street.

1:15 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Franklin Avenue.

1:51 p.m., threatening was reported on High Street at University of Maine.

2:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stewart Avenue.

3:16 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Wilton Road.

4:26 p.m., a caller from Wilton Road requested a person be removed from the premises.

4:56 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Savage Road.

6:44 p.m., harassment was reported on High Street.

6:53 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Moore Avenue.

7:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Broadway.

8:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.

9:34 p.m., threatening was reported on Marvel Street.

Friday at 3:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Orchard Street.

6 a.m., a car-deer crash was reported on Whittier Road.

IN HARTLAND, Thursday at 3:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Commercial Street.

IN MADISON, Thursday at 4:41 p.m., a burglary was reported on Main Street.

8:50 p.m., harassment was reported on Weston Avenue.

IN MOSCOW, Thursday at 11:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Donigan Road.

IN NEW SHARON, Thursday at 10:18 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 10:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ferry Road.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 7:26 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Smithfield Road.

8:02 a.m., a theft was reported on Municipal Drive.

9:23 a.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Fairfield Street.

12:40 p.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Center Street.

2:16 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Old Waterville Road.

5:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Heath Street.

5:46 p.m., a caller from Heron Cove reported a person was missing.

IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 7:16 a.m., vandalism was reported on Pooler Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at noon, threatening was reported on Fairview Avenue.

4:06 p.m., a caller from Harvey’s Park reported a scam.

6:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

6:50 p.m., mischief was reported on Constitution Avenue.

8 p.m., trespassing was reported at Fairgrounds Market Place.

10:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 9:22 a.m., a shoplifter was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

11:35 a.m., a caller from Gold Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.

12:05 p.m., a protection order was served on High Street.

12:24 p.m., harassment was reported on The Concourse.

12:51 p.m., a caller from Elm Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.

1:59 p.m., a fight was reported at Veterans Memorial Park on Elm Street.

2:55 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on North Street.

3:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Temple Street.

3:44 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at Elm Plaza.

3:48 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported near Brook and Main streets.

4 p.m., an assault was reported at Veterans Memorial Park on Elm Street.

4:01 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

6:12 p.m., noise was reported on Summer Street.

9 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winter Street.

Friday at 5:37 a.m., wires were reported down on Sherwin Street.

IN WELD, Thursday at 9:49 p.m., a power line was reported down on East Brook Lane.

IN WILTON, Thursday at 2:57 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Weld Road.

5:21 p.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 12:06 p.m., a protection order was served on Abbott Road.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 5:30 p.m., Miguel Manuel Visuano, 34, of Strong, was arrested on a probation hold, as well as a charge of domestic violence assault.

6:27 p.m., Brent A. Freve, 25, of Lewiston, was arrested on a warrant.

7:30 p.m., Kya R. Ruprecht, 18, of Wilton, was arrested on two warrants.

8:43 p.m., Ricky G. Tompkins, 46, of Livermore Falls, was arrested on a warrant.

10:50 p.m., Devon J. Pease, 26, of Farmington, was arrested on a probation hold, as well as charges of violating condition of release and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 10:07 a.m., Kevin S. Strout, 49, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of refusing to submit to arrest or detention and assault.

2:34 p.m., Tarra McKinnon, 38, of Madison, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, failing to make oral or written accident report and driving to endanger.

8:38 p.m., Gradyn Matthew Dyer, 22, listed as transient, was arrested on a probation revocation.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 6:44 p.m., John Willey, 37, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

SUMMONSES

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 2:55 p.m., Robert Williamson, 60, of Waterville, was summoned on a charge of criminal mischief.

11:38 p.m., Vanessa J. Sullivan, 39, of Winslow, was summoned on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked and violating condition of release.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 9:13 p.m., Richard Joseph Roberge, 36, of Winslow, was summoned on a charge of violating condition of release.

