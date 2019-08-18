MACHIAS — Leah Woodard, of Gardiner, has been named to the 2019 spring semester dean’s list at the University of Maine at Machias.

Dean’s list honors are awarded to students who have completed 6 or more credit hours in the semester and earned a grade point average of 3.25 or higher:

