IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 6:28 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cedar Street.

7:33 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Swan Street.

10:18 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Glenridge Drive.

10:48 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Western Avenue.

10:52 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Cathy Street.

12:15 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

12:32 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Northern Avenue.

1:45 p.m., indecency was reported near Bridge Street and Commercial Street.

3:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gray Birch Drive.

4:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Raven Road.

5:49 p.m., a loose dog was reported near Townsend Road and Lafayette Street.

5:50 p.m., a loose dog was reported near Union Street.

8:11 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Cross Street.

8:38 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported near Melville Street and Western Avenue.

9:03 p.m., a wild animal problem was reported on Ballard Street.

9:56 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

10:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

Sunday at 12:31 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Murray Street.

12:41 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Patterson Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 9:33 p.m., Robert W. Elston, 29, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault, aggravated assault and criminal invasion of computer privacy following a report of suspicious activity on Washington Street.

Sunday at 12:25 a.m., Joshua Waldeck, 33, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant following a traffic stop near Bridge and Elm streets.

1:36 a.m., Brandon Calden, 26, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of his release, domestic violence assault, domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and obstructing the report of a crime following a domestic disturbance on New England Road.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 5:50 p.m., a 31-year-old Skowhegan man was issued a summons on a charge of operating while his license was suspended or revoked following a traffic stop near Capitol and State streets.

11:17 p.m., David R. Strain, 36, of Augusta, was issued a summons on charges of operating an unregistered vehicle and operating while his license was revoked following a traffic stop on Water Street.

11:18 p.m., Michael A. Reed, 60, of Kennebunkport, was issued a summons on a charge of operating under the influence following a traffic stop near Bridge and State streets.

