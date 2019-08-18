IN ANSON, Sunday at 12:58 a.m., assault was reported on Campground Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday 3:40 p.m., theft was reported on Hinckley Road.

4:48 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

8:12 p.m., a breaking and entering in progress was reported on Center Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 4:21 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street and Poverty Lane.

10:45 a.m., harassment was reported on Franklin Avenue.

12:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Quebec Street at the University of Maine.

Sunday, 12:32 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street at the University of Maine.

IN MADISON, Saturday at 3 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hayden Street.

5:24 p.m., a late domestic disturbance was reported on Abnaki Road.

IN NEW SHARON, Saturday at 12:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mercer Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Saturday at 6:20 p.m., assault was reported on Mechanic Street.

IN PALMYRA, Saturday at 1:17 p.m., trespassing was reported on Warren Hill Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 1:54 p.m., threatening was reported on North Avenue.

2:03 p.m., harassment was reported on Family Circle.

3:57 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Sunrise Drive.

9:52 p.m., harassment was reported on Constitution Avenue.

11:19 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

11:40 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Adams Street.

Sunday, 10:29 a.m., harassment was reported on Parlin Street.

10:40 a.m., mischief was reported on Russell Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 1:42 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Myrtle Street.

2:40 p.m., a hit and run was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

2:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Silvermount Street.

5:43 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Elm Street.

6:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gray Avenue.

7:28 p.m., mischief was reported on Summer Street.

8 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Main Street.

10:12 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Cherry Hill Drive.

10:31 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on High Street.

Sunday, 1:35 a.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.

IN WILTON, Saturday at 1:53 p.m., trespassing was reported on Holmes Street.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 1:48 p.m., Sean Eric Martin, 34, of Canaan, was arrested on three warrants.

11:45 p.m., Heather Suzanne Haley, 32, of Anson, was arrested on a warrant.

Sunday, 12:05 a.m., John W. Mallette, 41, of Cornville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 9:31 p.m., Nikeshia Knight, 20, of Knox, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and possession of heroin.

9:48 p.m., Kimberly Bracy, 48, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

10:11 p.m., Richard Roberge, 36, of Winslow, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

Sunday, 1:32 a.m., Aislinn Costello, 38, of Unity, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

2:08 a.m., Walter Curtis, 24, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

