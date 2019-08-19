MANCHESTER — Designing Women, a nonprofit volunteer corporation that celebrates female artisans and works to support other local, nonprofit organizations that help women and families, will hold its 13th

annual, juried fine art and craft show from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Longfellow’s Greenhouses, at 81 Puddledock Road.

More than 20 of northern New England’s most talented lady artisans will celebrate the end of summer with live music, Maine Mystery Writers, Good Pie Bakery with a show that will help support Winthrop’s Sexual Assault Crisis and Support Center.

The show will feature handcrafted jewelry, intricate weaving, pottery, clothing, handmade soaps and body care, and much more. Designing Women’s Manchester show is always a wonderful outing and a way to shop Longfellow’s end-of-the-season sales, and to help support the center.

The suggested $2 donation and all lunch/refreshment proceeds will be collected and utilized by Winthrop’s Sexual Assault Crisis and Support Center.

For more information, call Mary Kay Spencer at The Potter’s House at 582-7985 or visit designingwomen.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: