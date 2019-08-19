IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 5:43 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.
10 a.m., harassment was reported on Northern Avenue.
10:54 a.m., property was recovered on Civic Center Drive.
1:33 p.m., a well-being check was made on Western Avenue.
1:46 p.m., an animal well-being check was requested on Stephen King Drive.
2:46 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bangor Street.
2:49 p.m., a complaint about a wild animal was made on Oxford Street.
3:16 p.m., a pedestrian check was made on Commercial Street.
3:30 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Memorial Circle and Western Avenue.
3:54 p.m., a burglary from a motor vehicle was reported on Summer Street.
3:58 p.m., an animal well-being check was requested on Senator Way.
4:41 p.m., a well-being check was made on Western Avenue and Crossing Way.
4:42 p.m., as disturbance was reported on Green Street.
4:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on New England Road.
5:36 p.m., lost property was reported on Civic Center Drive.
5:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Second Avenue.
5:45 p.m., well-being/mental health check was made at Old Belgrade Road and Medical Center Parkway.
6:15 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Northern Avenue.
6:27 p.m., a complaint about terrorizing was made on Old Belgrade Road.
6:34 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Washington Street.
6:47 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Northern Avenue.
6:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.
8:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Caldwell Road.
8:28 p.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Glenridge Drive.
8:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
8:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Jackson Avenue.
9:48 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Malta Street.
9:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Riverside Drive.
Monday at 2:32 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
IN CHELSEA, Sunday at 2:55 p.m., an assault was reported on on Sylvester Avenue.
IN PITTSTON, Sunday at 9:58 a.m., an unattended death was reported on Ripley Road.
IN RANDOLPH, Friday at 4:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasant Street.
Saturday at 1:58 p.m., theft was reported on Windsor Street.
IN RICHMOND, Tuesday at 10:03 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Maine Street.
12:06 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Pleasant Street.
10:24 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at Peacock Beach on Brunswick Road.
Friday at 9:04 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Molly Lane.
9:29 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Alexander Reed Road.
10:39 a.m., burglary was reported on Main Street.
Saturday at 10:08 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Road.
12:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pitts Center Road.
1:18 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported at Brunswick and Beedle roads.
8:54 p.m., a family fight was reported on Brunswick Road.
IN WINDSOR, Saturday at 12:10 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Legion Park Road.
IN WINTHROP, Sunday at 10:33 a.m., a stray animal was reported on Maranacook Station Lane.
1:39 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Peck Farm Road.
4:20 p.m., fraud was reported on Old Lewiston Road.
6:35 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Town Hall Lane.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Sunday 10:19 p.m., Patrick Andrew Molloy, 40, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of domestic violence terrorizing, priors of domestic violence with weapon, following a report of disorderly conduct on Water Street.
IN WINTHROP, Sunday at 11:23 p.m., Nicole Reynolds, 41, of Winthrop, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 1:15 p.m., Jessica Lee Shaughnessy, 32, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked for a prior charge of operating under the influence following a traffic stop on Western Avenue.
IN RICHMOND, Monday Aug. 12 at 12:01 p.m., Donna Megquier, 55, of Bowdoinham, was issued a summons on charge of operating after suspension at Brunswick Road and Peaceful Place.
Friday at 3:36 p.m., Brian Clabet, 48, of Minot, was issued a summons on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle on Main Street.
