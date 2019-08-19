IN ANSON, Sunday at 3:45 p.m., a report of trespassing was investigated on Campground Road.

IN BENTON, Saturday at 8:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Neck Road.

IN CANAAN, Sunday at 11:22 a.m., a report of theft was investigated on Battle Ridge Road.

IN CHINA, Sunday at 11:23 a.m., theft was reported on Riga Road.

1:39 p.m., an assault was reported on Route 3.

IN CLINTON, Sunday at 11:14 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at Clinton Elementary School on Morrison Avenue.

IN DETROIT, Monday at 12:22 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 11:01 a.m., a report of a past burglary was investigated on Western Avenue.

7:26 p.m., an assault was reported on Summit Street.

Monday at 7:30 a.m., vandalism was reported on West Street.

IN HARTLAND, Sunday at 9:10 p.m., trespassing was reported on Academy Street.

IN JAY, Sunday at 4:32 p.m., threatening was reported on Hidden Circle.

IN MADISON, Sunday at 1:31 p.m., a report of trespassing was investigated on Weston Avenue.

4:06 p.m., vandalism was reported on Weston Avenue.

6:20 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Golf Course Road.

7:10 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Sandy Beach Road.

9:12 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

Monday at 3:15 a.m., a report of a breaking-and-entering in progress was investigated on Ward Hill Road.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Monday at 2:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Sunday at 4:55 p.m., larceny, fraud or forgery was reported on Welch Street.

10:19 p.m., a fireworks complaint was reported on River Road.

10:21 p.m., a fireworks complaint was reported on Ferry Road.

IN PHILLIPS, Sunday at 2:05 p.m., trespassing was reported on Salem Road.

IN STARKS, Sunday at 1:48 p.m., theft was reported on Maple Lane.

8:35 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Todds Corner Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 10:29 a.m., a report of harassment was investigated on Parlin Street.

10:40 a.m., a report of mischief was investigated on Russell Road.

11:50 a.m., a report of threatening was investigated on Waterville Road.

1:57 p.m., harassment was reported on Waterville Road.

2:56 p.m., a report of harassment was investigated on Water Street.

6:33 p.m., a report of threatening was investigated on North Avenue.

IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 2:47 p.m., a report of a burglary was investigated on Church Street.

8:44 p.m., a disturbance was reported on South Alpine Street. Police said peace was restored.

9:32 p.m., a report of suspicious activity was investigated on Belgrade Road.

10:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Messalonskee High School. Police issued a verbal warning.

IN PALMYRA, Sunday at 1:23 p.m., a report of threatening was investigated on Hubbard Road.

IN VASSALBORO, Friday at 11:32 a.m., harassment was reported on Getchell’s Corner Road.

Saturday at 10:20 a.m., harassment was reported on Oak Grove Road.

Sunday at 11:25 a.m., a report of harassment was investigated on Baker Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 9:13 a.m., a report of harassment was investigated on King Street.

9:35 a.m., a report of harassment was investigated at the Pineview Mobile Home on Augusta Road.

12:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Head of Falls off Front Street. Police issued a verbal warning.

1:08 p.m., a drug offense was reported on Elm Street.

5:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Burger King on College Avenue.

6:34 p.m., harassment was reported on King Street, but police said the report was unfounded.

9:53 p.m., a report of suspicious activity was investigated at McDonald’s on Main Street.

10:22 p.m., a report of threatening was investigated on Elm Street.

11:02 p.m., harassment was reported at Head of Falls off Front Street. Police said no action was required.

Monday at 12:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.

1:08 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Summer Street. Police said a verbal warning was issued.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 12:20 p.m., an assault was reported on Monument Street. Police said no one was there when they arrived.

5:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Clinton Avenue.

11:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the Kennebec-Messalonskee Walking Trail off Benton Avenue.

Monday at 12:29 p.m., a report of harassment was investigated on Bellevue Street.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 9 a.m., Nicholas B. Stafford, 29, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

12:05 p.m., James A. Lane, 35, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Monday at 4:02 a.m., Stephen D. Brown, 35, of Pittsfield, was arrested on a warrant.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 2:22 p.m., Otto H. Miller, 46, of Waterville, was arrested on two warrants on Brook Street.

4:06 p.m., Christopher W. Warren, 25, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release on Water Street.

10:05 p.m., Lance C. Vashon, 41, of Fairfield, was arrested on a warrant on Summer Street.

11:15 p.m., Alphenso L. Jarvis, 30, of Fairfield, was arrested on a warrant on Drummond Avenue.

Monday at 12:06 a.m., Angela L. Hanson, 33, of Winslow, was arrested on charges of unlawful furnishing of a scheduled drug, unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and violating conditions of release on Gray Street.

SUMMONSES

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 7:02 p.m., Alexis Denson, 24, of Winthrop, was summoned on a charge of theft after shoplifting was reported at Walmart on Waterville Commons Drive.

