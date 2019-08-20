MADAWASKA — Police are investigating the discovery of a bag of methamphetamine in the toy section of a store in Aroostook County.

The Madawaska Police Department said the bag had smiley faces on it.

It was found by an employee at Family Dollar Store and turned over to police Sunday. Police tested the substance and determined it was methamphetamine.

The police department said in a post on social media that the incident showed “a complete selfish and calloused behavior toward the safety of our children.”

A meth overdose can be fatal. The Maine Department of Public Safety says there were 26 meth-related deaths last year in the state.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: