Falmouth police said Tuesday evening that they have located a 15-year-old boy who may have run away from home Saturday.

Police said Tacoma Malloy was found at a local address and had not been harmed.

Tacoma Malloy Photo courtesy of Falmouth Police Department

He was last seen Saturday at his family’s home in Falmouth.

Lt. Frank Soule said in a news release that Malloy left voluntarily and likely ran away from his home.

 

