IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 6:31 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Capitol Street.

8:12 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Western Avenue.

8:25 a.m., terrorizing was reported on Enterprise Drive.

8:29 a.m., a stray cat was reported on Haskell Street.

8:58 a.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

10:05 a.m., police recovered needles on Northern Avenue.

12:15 p.m., a stray cat was reported on Oak Street.

12:37 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Stone Street.

1:17 p.m., harassment was reported on Stanley Street.

1:38 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Cony Street.

1:44 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Whitten Road.

2:17 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported near Marketplace Drive.

2:37 p.m., a wild animal problem was reported on Middle Street.

2:47 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Kendall Street.

3:19 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Townsend Street.

5:22 p.m., a downed power line was reported on Young Road.

5:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

6:08 p.m., police recovered needles on Washington Street.

8:39 p.m., an assault was reported on Green Street.

8:47 p.m., a wild animal problem was reported on Winthrop Street.

8:51 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Colony Road.

11:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Northern Avenue.

Tuesday at 1:04 a.m., police responded to an overdose on Mount Vernon Avenue.

1:04 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

IN CHELSEA, Monday at 5:24 p.m., an assault was reported on Leo Martin Drive.

IN HALLOWELL, Tuesday at 12:14 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Water Street.

IN PITTSTON, Monday at 6:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on East Pittston Road.

ARRESTS

IN DRESDEN, on Friday Nathaniel A. Grasser, 24, of Dresden, was arrested on a Lincoln County District Court warrant due to his bail being revoked.

Saturday, Adam M. Peaslee, 27, of Dresden, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, one prior; violating condition of release; driving to endanger; unsafe/defective vehicle; refusing to submit to arrest or detention; terrorizing and failing to stop for an officer.

SUMMONS

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 3:03 p.m., Jarod J. Bryan, 51, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of burglary of a motor vehicle following a reported burglary near Chamberlain and Wade streets.

