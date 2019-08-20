IN ANSON, Monday at 11:12 a.m., a report of an automobile theft was investigated on Greenleaf Road.
IN BINGHAM, Monday at 4:43 p.m., a report of an assault was investigated on Bingham Road.
5:39 p.m., an assault was reported on Bingham Road.
IN CANAAN, Monday at 11:21 p.m., a report of suspicious activity was investigated on Hill Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 7:55 p.m., harassment was reported on Kelley Street.
10:44 p.m., a past burglary was reported on School Street.
Tuesday at 6:07 a.m., a report of suspicious activity was investigated on Hinckley Road.
IN JACKMAN, Monday at 8:09 p.m., a report of threatening was investigated on Coburn Road
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 8:30 p.m., a fireworks complaint was reported on River Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 12:16 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
2:48 p.m., mischief was reported on Main Street. Police issued a citation or warning.
4:16 p.m., a disturbance was reported on West Front Street. Police said someone was taken to the hospital.
4:29 p.m., a report of a disturbance was investigated on North Avenue.
7:12 p.m., assault was reported on Constitution Avenue.
10:14 p.m., a disturbance was reported on French Street.
Tuesday at 1:53 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at the Skowhegan State Fairgrounds.
IN OAKLAND, Monday at 6:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hussey Hill Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Monday at 4:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lincoln Street.
Tuesday at 9:35 a.m., mischief was reported on Leighton Street.
IN SMITHFIELD, Monday at 1:22 p.m., a report of larceny, forgery or fraud was investigated on Village Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 9:14 a.m., a report of mischief was investigated on King Street.
9:19 a.m., threatening was reported on Water Street.
9:52 a.m., assault was reported at the intersection of Kennedy Memorial Drive and Airport Road. Police issued a summons.
2:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Redington Street. Police issued a verbal warning.
3:38 p.m., a report of sex offenses was investigated on Main Street.
5:20 p.m., harassment was reported at The Concourse.
6:40 p.m., a report of a burglary was investigated on Water Street.
8:36 p.m., a report of suspicious activity was investigated at Park and Green streets.
9:57 p.m., a report of suspicious activity was investigated on Water Street.
11:47 p.m., assault was reported on North Street.
Tuesday at 5:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mayflower Hill Drive.
5:39 a.m., a report of criminal mischief was investigated on Front Place.
ARRESTS
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 11:41 a.m., Neil Rackliff, 60, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant.
12:22 a.m., Francis J. Houle, 57, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant.
4:34 p.m., Brett M. Plourde, 25, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of operating after license suspension and on a probation hold.
5:44 p.m., Kenneth R. Austin, 36, of Norridgewock, was arrested on four warrants.
7:16 p.m., Stephanie F. Drinkwater, 42, of Harmony, was arrested on three warrants.
8:51 p.m., Jeremy L. Sinclair, 34, of Harmony, was arrested on a warrant.
11:29 p.m., Scott L. Austin, 31, of Ripley, was arrested on a warrant.
Tuesday, at 8:50 a.m., Christopher Walker, 62, of Canaan, was arrested on a charge of violating a protective order.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Gardiner Main Street welcomes new director
-
Business
Facebook rolls out tool to block off-Facebook data gathering
-
Sports
Thresher shoots 6-under 64 for Maine Open first-round lead
-
Business
Huawei expects no relief from U.S. sanctions but is confident
-
Local & State
Augusta to consider requiring safety plans for parades, other events