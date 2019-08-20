IN ANSON, Monday at 11:12 a.m., a report of an automobile theft was investigated on Greenleaf Road.

IN BINGHAM, Monday at 4:43 p.m., a report of an assault was investigated on Bingham Road.

5:39 p.m., an assault was reported on Bingham Road.

IN CANAAN, Monday at 11:21 p.m., a report of suspicious activity was investigated on Hill Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 7:55 p.m., harassment was reported on Kelley Street.

10:44 p.m., a past burglary was reported on School Street.

Tuesday at 6:07 a.m., a report of suspicious activity was investigated on Hinckley Road.

IN JACKMAN, Monday at 8:09 p.m., a report of threatening was investigated on Coburn Road

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 8:30 p.m., a fireworks complaint was reported on River Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 12:16 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

2:48 p.m., mischief was reported on Main Street. Police issued a citation or warning.

4:16 p.m., a disturbance was reported on West Front Street. Police said someone was taken to the hospital.

4:29 p.m., a report of a disturbance was investigated on North Avenue.

7:12 p.m., assault was reported on Constitution Avenue.

10:14 p.m., a disturbance was reported on French Street.

Tuesday at 1:53 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at the Skowhegan State Fairgrounds.

IN OAKLAND, Monday at 6:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hussey Hill Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Monday at 4:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lincoln Street.

Tuesday at 9:35 a.m., mischief was reported on Leighton Street.

IN SMITHFIELD, Monday at 1:22 p.m., a report of larceny, forgery or fraud was investigated on Village Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 9:14 a.m., a report of mischief was investigated on King Street.

9:19 a.m., threatening was reported on Water Street.

9:52 a.m., assault was reported at the intersection of Kennedy Memorial Drive and Airport Road. Police issued a summons.

2:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Redington Street. Police issued a verbal warning.

3:38 p.m., a report of sex offenses was investigated on Main Street.

5:20 p.m., harassment was reported at The Concourse.

6:40 p.m., a report of a burglary was investigated on Water Street.

8:36 p.m., a report of suspicious activity was investigated at Park and Green streets.

9:57 p.m., a report of suspicious activity was investigated on Water Street.

11:47 p.m., assault was reported on North Street.

Tuesday at 5:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mayflower Hill Drive.

5:39 a.m., a report of criminal mischief was investigated on Front Place.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 11:41 a.m., Neil Rackliff, 60, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant.

12:22 a.m., Francis J. Houle, 57, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant.

4:34 p.m., Brett M. Plourde, 25, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of operating after license suspension and on a probation hold.

5:44 p.m., Kenneth R. Austin, 36, of Norridgewock, was arrested on four warrants.

7:16 p.m., Stephanie F. Drinkwater, 42, of Harmony, was arrested on three warrants.

8:51 p.m., Jeremy L. Sinclair, 34, of Harmony, was arrested on a warrant.

11:29 p.m., Scott L. Austin, 31, of Ripley, was arrested on a warrant.

Tuesday, at 8:50 a.m., Christopher Walker, 62, of Canaan, was arrested on a charge of violating a protective order.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: