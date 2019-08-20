IN ANSON, Monday at 11:12 a.m., a report of an automobile theft was investigated on Greenleaf Road.

IN BINGHAM, Monday at 4:43 p.m., a report of an assault was investigated on Bingham Road.

5:39 p.m., an assault was reported on Bingham Road.

IN CANAAN, Monday at 11:21 p.m., a report of suspicious activity was investigated on Hill Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 7:55 p.m., harassment was reported on Kelley Street.

10:44 p.m., a past burglary was reported on School Street.

Tuesday at 6:07 a.m., a report of suspicious activity was investigated on Hinckley Road.

IN JACKMAN, Monday at 8:09 p.m., a report of threatening was investigated on Coburn Road

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 8:30 p.m., a fireworks complaint was reported on River Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 12:16 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

2:48 p.m., mischief was reported on Main Street. Police issued a citation or warning.

4:16 p.m., a disturbance was reported on West Front Street. Police said someone was taken to the hospital.

4:29 p.m., a report of a disturbance was investigated on North Avenue.

7:12 p.m., assault was reported on Constitution Avenue.

10:14 p.m., a disturbance was reported on French Street.

Tuesday at 1:53 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at the Skowhegan State Fairgrounds.

IN OAKLAND, Monday at 6:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hussey Hill Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Monday at 4:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lincoln Street.

Tuesday at 9:35 a.m., mischief was reported on Leighton Street.

IN SMITHFIELD, Monday at 1:22 p.m., a report of larceny, forgery or fraud was investigated on Village Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 9:14 a.m., a report of mischief was investigated on King Street.

9:19 a.m., threatening was reported on Water Street.

9:52 a.m., assault was reported at the intersection of Kennedy Memorial Drive and Airport Road. Police issued a summons.

2:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Redington Street. Police issued a verbal warning.

3:38 p.m., a report of sex offenses was investigated on Main Street.

5:20 p.m., harassment was reported at The Concourse.

6:40 p.m., a report of a burglary was investigated on Water Street.

8:36 p.m., a report of suspicious activity was investigated at Park and Green streets.

9:57 p.m., a report of suspicious activity was investigated on Water Street.

11:47 p.m., assault was reported on North Street.

Tuesday at 5:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mayflower Hill Drive.

5:39 a.m., a report of criminal mischief was investigated on Front Place.

 

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 11:41 a.m., Neil Rackliff, 60, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant.

12:22 a.m., Francis J. Houle, 57, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant.

4:34 p.m., Brett M. Plourde, 25, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of operating after license suspension and on a probation hold.

5:44 p.m., Kenneth R. Austin, 36, of Norridgewock, was arrested on four warrants.

7:16 p.m., Stephanie F. Drinkwater, 42, of Harmony, was arrested on three warrants.

8:51 p.m., Jeremy L. Sinclair, 34, of Harmony, was arrested on a warrant.

11:29 p.m., Scott L. Austin, 31, of Ripley, was arrested on a warrant.

Tuesday, at 8:50 a.m., Christopher Walker, 62, of Canaan, was arrested on a charge of violating a protective order.

Read or Post Comments
filed under:
Franklin County, kennebec county, kennebec county maine, maine crime, police logs, somerset county
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.