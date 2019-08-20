The Augusta Nature Club will host a field trip to Bailey Island on Wednesday, Aug. 28, to take a Casco Bay Cruise at noon for $16.50 per person.

For carpooling, meet at the Gardiner Hannaford at 10 a.m. near the rail trail entrance.

For information, call Heide Munro at 622-7395.

