Authorities were reportedly responding to an incident in the Litchfield area Tuesday morning and pursuing a suspect, according to emergency dispatches.

Maine State Police were gathering at the intersection of Dead River and South Adams roads in Litchfield.

Aircraft and drone flyover was assisting Maine State Police with the search.

The incident was initially reported as a kidnapping, according to emergency dispatch reports. However, Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said Tuesday afternoon, “There is no active kidnapping.”

McCausland did confirm there is an active Maine State Police presence and more information would be forthcoming this afternoon.

This story will be updated.

