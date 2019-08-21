IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 6:44 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Green Street

9:27 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Gray Birch Drive.

9:30 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Commercial Street.

10:06 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Glenridge Drive.

12:10 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Civic Center Drive.

1 p.m., harassment was reported on Northern Avenue.

1:18 p.m., trespassing was reported on Armory Street.

1:24 p.m., a stray cat was reported on Old Winthrop Road.

1:52 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Northern Avenue.

2:48 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Raven Road.

2:48 p.m., theft was reported on Cony Road.

2:55 p.m., an assault was reported on Commercial Street.

3:26 p.m., fraud was reported on State Street.

3:33 p.m., harassment was reported on Whitten Road.

7:02 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Civic Center Drive.

8:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

10:59 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Eight Road Road.

11:59 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

Wednesday at 2:40 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

3:45 a.m., a past burglary was reported on Water Street.

IN CHELSEA, Tuesday at 5:02 p.m., harassment was reported on Hankerson Road.

IN CHINA, Tuesday at 2:42 p.m., an assault was reported on Route 3.

IN LITCHFIELD, Tuesday at 11:47 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Plains Road.

IN PITTSTON, Tuesday at 6 p.m., a burglary was reported on Blodgett Road.

IN VASSALBORO, Tuesday at 11:43 a.m., trespassing was reported on Priest Hill Road.

IN WINTHROP, Tuesday at 8:01 p.m., theft was reported on Highland Avenue.

SUMMONS

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 9:20 p.m., Nicole L. Rawls, 26, of South China, was issued a summons on a charge of assault following a reported assault on Medical Center Parkway.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: