IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 6:44 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Green Street
9:27 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Gray Birch Drive.
9:30 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Commercial Street.
10:06 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Glenridge Drive.
12:10 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Civic Center Drive.
1 p.m., harassment was reported on Northern Avenue.
1:18 p.m., trespassing was reported on Armory Street.
1:24 p.m., a stray cat was reported on Old Winthrop Road.
1:52 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Northern Avenue.
2:48 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Raven Road.
2:48 p.m., theft was reported on Cony Road.
2:55 p.m., an assault was reported on Commercial Street.
3:26 p.m., fraud was reported on State Street.
3:33 p.m., harassment was reported on Whitten Road.
7:02 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Civic Center Drive.
8:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
10:59 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Eight Road Road.
11:59 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
Wednesday at 2:40 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
3:45 a.m., a past burglary was reported on Water Street.
IN CHELSEA, Tuesday at 5:02 p.m., harassment was reported on Hankerson Road.
IN CHINA, Tuesday at 2:42 p.m., an assault was reported on Route 3.
IN LITCHFIELD, Tuesday at 11:47 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Plains Road.
IN PITTSTON, Tuesday at 6 p.m., a burglary was reported on Blodgett Road.
IN VASSALBORO, Tuesday at 11:43 a.m., trespassing was reported on Priest Hill Road.
IN WINTHROP, Tuesday at 8:01 p.m., theft was reported on Highland Avenue.
SUMMONS
IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 9:20 p.m., Nicole L. Rawls, 26, of South China, was issued a summons on a charge of assault following a reported assault on Medical Center Parkway.
