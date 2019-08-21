IN ANSON, Tuesday at 1:57 p.m., mischief was reported on Brook Street.

8:24 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Horseback Road.

IN BINGHAM, Wednesday at 7:39 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

IN CANAAN, Tuesday at 4:40 p.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Tuesday at 6:24 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Carrabassett Drive.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 12:34 p.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

1:15 p.m., assault was reported on Page Terrace.

2:49 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Pirate Lane.

4:09 p.m., vandalism was reported on Industrial Road.

6:10 p.m., trespassing was reported on Nash Lane.

7:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Cottage Street.

7:54 p.m., threatening was reported on Kelley Street.

8:41 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Island Avenue.

11:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Island Avenue.

IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 4:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

IN MADISON, Tuesday at 11:35 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Weston Avenue.

11:53 a.m., threatening was reported on Horsetail Hill Road.

11:54 p.m., vandalism was reported on Rowell Street.

Wednesday, 7:53 a.m., mischief was reported on Rowell Street.

Wednesday, 2:38 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Oak Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Tuesday at 12:48 p.m., harassment was reported on Sierra Lane.

IN PALMYRA, Tuesday at 8:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 3:47 p.m., a robbery was reported on Main Street.

5:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

8:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 10:30 a.m., theft was reported on Back Road.

10:52 a.m., harassment was reported on Back Road.

1:50 p.m., harassment was reported on South Factory Street.

1:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oak Street.

3:50 p.m., vandalism was reported on Lawton Street.

5:33 p.m., vandalism was reported on Madison Avenue.

9:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gem Street.

Wednesday, 6:58 a.m., a burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at Harvey’s Park.

9:47 a.m., a burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Dr. Mann Road.

IN ST. ALBANS, Tuesday at 12:11 p.m., a disturbance was reported at Spruce Grove Mobile Home Park.

1:08 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Hartland Road.

6:40 p.m., threatening was reported at Spruce Grove Mobile Home Park.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 8:36 a.m., harassment was reported on Colby Street.

10:28 a.m., mischief was reported on Elm Street.

10:45 a.m., a disturbance was reported on North Street.

11:15 a.m., theft was reported on Oak Street.

11:19 a.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

2:18 p.m., theft was reported on Paul Avenue.

5:57 p.m., shoplifting was reported at Elm Plaza.

6:12 p.m., harassment was reported on Elm Street.

7:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Toward Street.

11:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mathews Avenue.

11:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

IN WILTON, Tuesday at 11 a.m., threatening was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.

10:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Sunday at 9:03 p.m., Aaron J. Nasiatka, 34, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence.

Monday, 2:55 p.m., Joseph S. Boothby, 29, of Livermore, was arrested on a warrant.

Tuesday, 8:47 a.m., Andrew R. Small, 18, of Jay, was arrested on charges of speeding more than 30 miles per hour over the limit, driving to endanger and failure to stop for an officer.

9:55 a.m., Neil Andrew Rackliff, 60, of Wilton, was arrested on a warrant.

11:25 a.m., Brent T. Adams, 45, of Kingfield, was arrested on a warrant.

2:46 p.m., Scott J. Lavoie, 53, of Wilton, was arrested on a warrant.

2:54 p.m., Ronald W. LaPoint, 60, of Portland, was arrested on charges of theft, unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

6:15 p.m., Preston R. Riley, 18, of Wilton, was arrested on a warrant.

7:33 p.m., Zachary Michael Armstrong, 19, of Wilton, was arrested on a warrant.

8:28 p.m., Lucretia Ann Raymond, 53, of Jay, was arrested on a warrant.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 12:53 p.m., Dustin Michael Page, 30, of Madison, was arrested on a probation hold.

2:48 p.m., Travis U. Doughty, 27, of St. Albans, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

4:33 p.m., Troy David Whitney, 35, of Sabattus, was arrested on a writ.

9:38 p.m., Seth Roudy, 27, of Pittsfield, was arrested on charges of forgery, violating condition of release, unlawful possession of fentanyl powder, and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

11:49 p.m., Michael Patrick Regan, 51, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of terrorizing.

Wednesday, 4:02 a.m., Joshua N. Cormiea, 32, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence.

4:59 a.m., Amanda L. McIntire, 32, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of operating after habitual revocation.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 10:41 p.m., Carl E. Locke, 31, of Thorndike, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and shoplifting.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: